James Donovan, 91

December 28, 2020

James (Jim) F. Donovan, a U.S Army veteran, died December 24. He was 91.

He was born January 21, 1929 in Astoria Queens, to John and Catherine Donovan. Jim and his wife Patricia met on a cruise aboard the S.S. United States and thus began a great and loving marriage of 37 years.

Always adventurous, Jim and Pat travelled extensively and when the time was right were among the first to sign up and then move into the new Kendall-on-Hudson in Sleepy Hollow.

Mr. Donovan served in Germany in the Army, was an educator who served as principal of Harrison Middle School and then after retirement served as a presenter of travelogues with his wife at the Warner Library in Tarrytown and other local libraries.

Jim and Pat were people of deep faith and were parishioners for almost 50 years of the Church of the Magdalene in Pocantico Hills. He attended daily Mass until his health prevented him from doing so, but he continued to personify the meaning of faith, in God and in others.

A deep and reflective man, he loved a philosophical conversation and was a gifted poet and sensitive writer, sharing his poetry with friends from time to time and often including a poem in greeting cards.

Mr. Donovan is survived by his brother Thomas of Croton-on-Hudson, his beloved niece-in-law Vaune Peck, cousins Catherine Close of Danbury, CT, Maryann Smith of Redding, CT, Drew Adelhardt of Stewart, FL, Janet Saucci of Mount Kisco, NY, Laura Zolotorofe of Ridgefield, CT and Regina Lagarenne of New Jersey and many friends.

