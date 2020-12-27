Cecelia Ferrari, 87

By Barrett Seaman— It’s almost as eye-catching as those yellow maps were, but Westchester County’s new COVID dashboard has the...Read More
December 27, 2020
Cecelia Ferrari, a longtime resident of Dobbs Ferry, died December 23. She was 87.
She was born in Valhalla to Vincent and Frances Colantuono. She had a passion for music, especially Elvis Presley. She enjoyed baseball and was an avid NY Mets fan. She was also fond of knitting and crocheting. She was an active member of the Dobbs Ferry Senior Center.
Mrs. Ferrari was a devoted wife, loving mother, doting grandmother and dear friend, who was loved by many. She is survived by her daughter Regina, son James and grandchildren Tommy, Joey, David, Brandon and Tanner. She was predeceased by her husband Robert and her sons Anthony, David and Robert, Jr.
Superintendent Borsari Tests Positive for COVID
December 23, 2020
By Barrett Seaman-- Christopher Borsari, Superintendent of the Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow School District, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in...Read More
Strata: A “Make Ahead” Holiday Breakfast Casserole- with Variations
December 22, 2020
By Linda Viertel-- The first time friends made me strata for Sunday brunch many years ago, I thought it was...Read More
COVID Update: The British Are (Not) Coming
December 21, 2020
By Barrett Seaman— For those of you who got hooked on those maps of Westchester showing the numbers of coronavirus...Read More
Tarrytown Music Hall’s 135th Anniversary is a Lesson in Perseverance
December 21, 2020
By W.B. King--- What do Miles Davis, Mae West, Taj Mahal, Arlo Guthrie, Norah Jones, Ziggy Marley, B.B. King, Joan...Read More
Christmas and New Year’s Eve Restaurants in the Rivertowns
December 21, 2020
By Linda Viertel-- There’s no question that holiday celebrations are compromised this year, but family “pods” can still gather safely,...Read More
Captain George Hurlbut and the Action at Tarrytown, July 15, 1781
December 20, 2020
By Erik Weiselberg, Ph.D.-- Our installments so far have featured native sons and daughters of Westchester County, but during the...Read More
COVID Update: Keep Your Eyes on the Vaccine, But Wear a Mask
December 19, 2020
By Barrett Seaman-- Another anxious day passed, as Westchester added 578 new cases and lost six of its citizens to...Read More
250,000 E-ZPass NY Drivers to Receive Discount at Cuomo Bridge
December 19, 2020
By Rick Pezzullo--- The New York State Thruway Authority announced Friday approximately 250,000 qualified residents of Rockland and Westchester counties...Read More
End of a Hard Road for This DPW Truck
December 18, 2020
It's been a hard week for Tarrytown's Department of Public Works--for the crew but also for the equipment. First, there...Read More