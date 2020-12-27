Cecelia Ferrari, 87

December 27, 2020

Cecelia Ferrari, a longtime resident of Dobbs Ferry, died December 23. She was 87.

She was born in Valhalla to Vincent and Frances Colantuono. She had a passion for music, especially Elvis Presley. She enjoyed baseball and was an avid NY Mets fan. She was also fond of knitting and crocheting. She was an active member of the Dobbs Ferry Senior Center.

Mrs. Ferrari was a devoted wife, loving mother, doting grandmother and dear friend, who was loved by many. She is survived by her daughter Regina, son James and grandchildren Tommy, Joey, David, Brandon and Tanner. She was predeceased by her husband Robert and her sons Anthony, David and Robert, Jr.

