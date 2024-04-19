Support our Sponsors
Earth Day Is Coming—And the Rivertowns are Ready

April 19, 2024

By Jeff Wilson–

Earth Day itself is on Monday, April 22, but the environmentally committed residents of the rivertowns have joined with other Westchester municipalities in planning for and hosting green-oriented events on both sides of the day to help heal a wounded planet.

Dobbs Ferry is having its annual Earth Day Clean Up on Saturday, April 20 from 9:00 a.m. until noon. The group will meet up at 9:00 at the corner of Cedar Street and Main Street in downtown Dobbs Ferry before setting out to rid the village of unsightly wrappers and seemingly indestructible plastics.

Irvington has nothing planned for the weekend, having just presented a Clean Energy Expo on Sunday, April 14—fully in the spirit of Earth Day proper. Hastings-on-Hudson, on the other hand, is holding a number of eco-events the weekend following Earth Day (April 26-28). See Hastings’ website (https://www.hastingsgov.org) for details.

An all-electric Tesla on display at Irvington’s Energy Expo (photo courtesy of Charlotte Finns)

Activities abound in Tarrytown. On Saturday, April 20, from 8:30 to 10:00 a.m., nature lovers (and who isn’t?) are invited to join local arborist Redmond Tsai for a family-friendly walk around the Tarrytown Lakes. The tour will depart at 8:30 from the Lakes Parking Lot, Neperan Road and Sunnyside Avenue.

Community Gardens in Tarrytown

Also on Saturday, two activities will be taking place at Neperan Park, 43 Neperan Road, just up from Broadway. From 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., the public is invited to join the Vine Squad (yes, there is one) in saving park trees from choking vines. Dress for combat in long sleeves, gloves and sturdy footwear. You’ll also have to sign a waiver (onsite) before beginning work. The second activity is planting pollinator-friendly trees using seeds provided by the organizers.

From 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Reverend Sykes Park (corner of Valley and Wildey Streets), Sleepy Hollow will be celebrating its 150th anniversary. The “birthday party” features food trucks, a bouncy castle and music. At about noon, local arborist Peter Strom will plant the first of 150 trees to be spread across Sleepy Hollow throughout the rest of this year.

On Sunday, April 21, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m,. Tarrytown will hold a unique activity: cleanup by kayak. Kayakers will paddle around the lower Tarrytown Lake picking up trash along the shorelines. If you’re interested, meet at the launch area next to the old stone pumphouse at the east end of the lake and remember to bring a flotation device. Kayakers may contact tarrytownenviro@gmail.com if interested.

Those who wish to remain on land can take part in a more conventional cleanup. They should report to Patriots Park (Broadway, along the boundary between Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow) at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday. They’ll be sent out on assigned routes around the two villages. The cleanup concludes at 2:00 p.m..

The dedicated students of Hackley School’s Lake Keepers are conducting their own Earth Month cleanup around the Tarrytown Lakes on Sunday, April 21 from 10:00 a.m .to 2:00 p.m. The Keepers are also promoting an anti-litter campaign to alert residents to the abundance of unsightly litter they find along the roads near the Lakes, particularly Tower Hill Road. To join in, meet the group in the Lakes parking lot at 10:00 a.m.

To sign up for  any of the Tarrytown events, go to https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0C45A4AB22A2FCC61-48555445-earth#/

Flowers at Lyndhurst

Lyndhurst Mansion in Tarrytown promises a floral fest on Saturday, April 20 (10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.) with the Lyndhurst in Bloom Flower Show. The annual event features 20 floral artists showcasing their colorful, expansive designs throughout the mansion and on the lawn. Additional attractions include a market featuring a curated collection of more than 30 vendors selling plants, flowers, and gardening-related items. For anyone working up an appetite, there is a pop-up café, courtesy of Geordanes of Irvington, with plenty of snackable bites.

