Support our Sponsors
  • Crafts at Lyndhurst
  • Duck Derby - Tarrytown Rotary Club and YMCA
  • St. Johns Dobbs Ferry ER
Community News
Environmental News

Rivertowns Students Crush Earth Month

Children at Springhurst Elementary School in Dobbs Ferry participate in Earth Month activities. (Photo: Courtesy of Sara Sellitti of the Dobbs Ferry PTSA).
April 23, 2024

By Kris DiLorenzo–

Hastings-on-Hudson, Dobbs Ferry, and Ardsley — All over the world, young people are leading the fight against climate change. Sweden’s Greta Thunberg may be the most famous representative of this movement, but Rivertowns students of all ages are the local leaders.

Hastings High School’s Environmental Club, Ardsley High School’s Environmental Task Force, and Dobbs Ferry’s Springhurst Elementary School are among the many entities holding events during April, Earth Month. The Hastings club is partnering with the Village, and Springhurst is a longtime partner with the Dobbs Ferry PTSA.

Support our Sponsors
  • Sunnyside Federal Savings & Loan - Irvington, NY
  • Donate to The Hudson Independent

Just in time for Earth Day, Hastings Mayor Niki Armacost made an important public announcement: Hastings is one of 100 municipalities worldwide to receive a $50,000 grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies’ Youth Climate Action Fund. The money will be distributed as microgrants to youth (ages 15-24) who propose local projects addressing climate change. Projects that are selected must be completed by Sept. 28; after that, the Mayor’s Climate Youth Council (MCYC) would be eligible for a $100,000 grant.

Co-presidents of the Environmental Club, seniors Mia Christie and Aynsley Zamore, co-founded the MCYC as sophomores in May 2022 “to bring students together to fight climate change on a local level, by setting achievable goals and taking productive action,” as described in their written presentation to the Village. Zamore and Christie recently spoke with the Rivertowns Current about their efforts.

“We used to go on runs in the dark of winter and talk about things that we wanted to get involved with in the town, and we always felt we lacked a way to involve ourselves as youths,” Zamore recalled. “There was definitely a barrier there.” In February 2022 the girls penned an article for The Buzzer, the school’s online newspaper, titled “A Climate-Conscious Future for Hastings.” They later met with Armacost and Village Trustee Morgen Fleisig to discuss how to bridge the gap between youth and adults.

Zamore and Christie will review the grant applications and choose potential projects they consider most beneficial to the community. If they’re inundated, a panel of adults will participate. To help students who want to make a change but don’t know how, the two brainstormed ideas. Christie explained, “Our goal is…once we start talking about their projects, to make them become long-term members of the Environmental Club.”

To read the rest of this story in full, go to Rivertowns Current, found at: https://rivertownscurrent.substack.com/p/rivertowns-students-crush-earth-month

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Andrea Martone - Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow real estate agent
  • Piccola Trattoria - Dobbs Ferry Wine and Cheese Night
  • Tranquility Spa - Scarsdale
  • Newington Cropsey Birds in Art
Rivertowns Students Crush Earth Month

Rivertowns Students Crush Earth Month

April 23, 2024
By Kris DiLorenzo-- Hastings-on-Hudson, Dobbs Ferry, and Ardsley — All over the world, young people are leading the fight against...
Read More
The Perils of Presidential Visits

The Perils of Presidential Visits

April 22, 2024
By Barrett Seaman— President Biden is coming to Irvington. That’s exciting—at least to local Democrats, some of whom are forking...
Read More
Land of Ambiguous Loss

Land of Ambiguous Loss

April 22, 2024
  LAND OF AMBIGUOUS LOSS: Make a left after crossing the Uncanny Valley By Krista Madsen– When a robot—perhaps crafted to resemble...
Read More
Food is a Part of Healing at Phelps

Food is a Part of Healing at Phelps

April 22, 2024
By Barrett Seaman— Phelps Hospital put on a food truck feed on Sunday, the 21st, aiming to raise money for...
Read More
Earth Day Is Coming—And the Rivertowns are Ready

Earth Day Is Coming—And the Rivertowns are Ready

April 19, 2024
By Jeff Wilson-- Earth Day itself is on Monday, April 22, but the environmentally committed residents of the rivertowns have...
Read More
New Superintendent of Schools Hired in Ardsley

New Superintendent of Schools Hired in Ardsley

April 19, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Ardsley Board of Education has appointed Dr. Matthew J. Block as the next superintendent of Ardsley...
Read More
Abbott House Names New CEO

Abbott House Names New CEO

April 18, 2024
The Board of Directors of Abbott House has named Ms. Justine Christakos as incoming CEO and President of Abbott House,...
Read More
New Concord Road School Principal Appointed in Ardsley

New Concord Road School Principal Appointed in Ardsley

April 18, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Ardsley Board of Education has appointed Dr. Vidya Bhat as the incoming full-time probationary principal of...
Read More
Irvington High Names Class of 2024 Valedictorian, Salutatorian

Irvington High Names Class of 2024 Valedictorian, Salutatorian

April 17, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Ciara Lyons and Hanna Reich are heads of the Class of 2024 at Irvington High School. Lyons...
Read More
Irvington Girl Scouts Honor Their Past at a Fundraising Luncheon

Irvington Girl Scouts Honor Their Past at a Fundraising Luncheon

April 15, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- The ongoing centennial celebration of the founding of the Irvington Girl Scouts wound its way on Sunday,...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
0 views
bookmark icon