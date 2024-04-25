Support our Sponsors
  • Duck Derby - Tarrytown Rotary Club and YMCA
  • Crafts at Lyndhurst
  • St. Johns Dobbs Ferry ER
Ardsley
Dobbs Ferry News
Hastings-on-Hudson

Board of Education Races Set in Local School Districts

• Bookmarks: 1

April 25, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

When residents head to the polls May 21 to vote on the annual school budgets, they will also get to choose the individuals who volunteer their time and make critical decisions for students and the school districts at-large.

In the six area school districts, only two (Ardsley and Hastings-on-Hudson) have contested races for the Board of Education.

Support our Sponsors
  • Donate to The Hudson Independent
  • Sunnyside Federal Savings & Loan - Irvington, NY

In Ardsley, incumbent Vikas Agrawal, a neurologist, is seeking another three-year term. To earn that, she will have to outlast Michelle Spiniello.

The most crowded field is in Hastings-on-Hudson where four candidates are running for three seats.

Board President Alexander Dal Piaz and Vice President Doreen Bucher are vying for new terms. Looking to join the board are David Barone and Catherine DiMartino.

“Given the unlimited variety of what a person could know, I have always felt that the fire to ask questions and seek answers is a fundamental thing we call share, no matter the way we do it or how soon we start,” Dal Piaz stated on the district’s website. “Schools are a natural sort of laboratory for that and I ran for the Board of Education to help our district extend that opportunity as widely, broadly and authentically as possible.”

“I believe the power of public schools is to bring communities together and to foster the educational success and emotional well-being of the next generation,” Bucher stated.

In Tarrytown, three incumbents, Krista Barron, President Michelle DeFilippis and Vice President Cecelia Gordon, are running unopposed.

In Irvington, 1st Vice President Susan Brunenavs and 2nd Vice President Beth Propper have clear paths to new terms.

Dobbs Ferry also has two incumbents, Penny Sullivan-Nunes and Vice President Brooke Bass, unopposed.

Meanwhile, in Pocantico Hills, incumbent Brian Geary and newcomer Scott Graves are on the ballot running for two seats that are up for grabs.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Newington Cropsey Birds in Art
  • Piccola Trattoria - Dobbs Ferry Wine and Cheese Night
  • Andrea Martone - Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow real estate agent
  • Tranquility Spa - Scarsdale
Rivertown High Schools Rank High in Latest U.S. News Assessment

Rivertown High Schools Rank High in Latest U.S. News Assessment

April 25, 2024
U.S. News & World Report has come out with its 2024 rankings of public high schools, and four rivertown schools...
Read More
Board of Education Races Set in Local School Districts

Board of Education Races Set in Local School Districts

April 25, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- When residents head to the polls May 21 to vote on the annual school budgets, they will...
Read More
Westchester Tennis Ladder Adds Women’s Doubles

Westchester Tennis Ladder Adds Women’s Doubles

April 23, 2024
By Shana Liebman-- On May 8th, the annual Westchester Tennis Ladder (WTL) will launch its fifth season, this time with...
Read More
Rivertowns Students Crush Earth Month

Rivertowns Students Crush Earth Month

April 23, 2024
By Kris DiLorenzo-- Hastings-on-Hudson, Dobbs Ferry, and Ardsley — All over the world, young people are leading the fight against...
Read More
The Perils of Presidential Visits

The Perils of Presidential Visits

April 22, 2024
By Barrett Seaman— President Biden is coming to Irvington. That’s exciting—at least to local Democrats, some of whom are forking...
Read More
Land of Ambiguous Loss

Land of Ambiguous Loss

April 22, 2024
  LAND OF AMBIGUOUS LOSS: Make a left after crossing the Uncanny Valley By Krista Madsen– When a robot—perhaps crafted to resemble...
Read More
Food is a Part of Healing at Phelps

Food is a Part of Healing at Phelps

April 22, 2024
By Barrett Seaman— Phelps Hospital put on a food truck feed on Sunday, the 21st, aiming to raise money for...
Read More
Earth Day Is Coming—And the Rivertowns are Ready

Earth Day Is Coming—And the Rivertowns are Ready

April 19, 2024
By Jeff Wilson-- Earth Day itself is on Monday, April 22, but the environmentally committed residents of the rivertowns have...
Read More
New Superintendent of Schools Hired in Ardsley

New Superintendent of Schools Hired in Ardsley

April 19, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Ardsley Board of Education has appointed Dr. Matthew J. Block as the next superintendent of Ardsley...
Read More
Abbott House Names New CEO

Abbott House Names New CEO

April 18, 2024
The Board of Directors of Abbott House has named Ms. Justine Christakos as incoming CEO and President of Abbott House,...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
20 views
bookmark icon