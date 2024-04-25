Board of Education Races Set in Local School Districts

April 25, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

When residents head to the polls May 21 to vote on the annual school budgets, they will also get to choose the individuals who volunteer their time and make critical decisions for students and the school districts at-large.

In the six area school districts, only two (Ardsley and Hastings-on-Hudson) have contested races for the Board of Education.

In Ardsley, incumbent Vikas Agrawal, a neurologist, is seeking another three-year term. To earn that, she will have to outlast Michelle Spiniello.

The most crowded field is in Hastings-on-Hudson where four candidates are running for three seats.

Board President Alexander Dal Piaz and Vice President Doreen Bucher are vying for new terms. Looking to join the board are David Barone and Catherine DiMartino.

“Given the unlimited variety of what a person could know, I have always felt that the fire to ask questions and seek answers is a fundamental thing we call share, no matter the way we do it or how soon we start,” Dal Piaz stated on the district’s website. “Schools are a natural sort of laboratory for that and I ran for the Board of Education to help our district extend that opportunity as widely, broadly and authentically as possible.”

“I believe the power of public schools is to bring communities together and to foster the educational success and emotional well-being of the next generation,” Bucher stated.

In Tarrytown, three incumbents, Krista Barron, President Michelle DeFilippis and Vice President Cecelia Gordon, are running unopposed.

In Irvington, 1st Vice President Susan Brunenavs and 2nd Vice President Beth Propper have clear paths to new terms.

Dobbs Ferry also has two incumbents, Penny Sullivan-Nunes and Vice President Brooke Bass, unopposed.

Meanwhile, in Pocantico Hills, incumbent Brian Geary and newcomer Scott Graves are on the ballot running for two seats that are up for grabs.