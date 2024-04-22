Food is a Part of Healing at Phelps

April 22, 2024

By Barrett Seaman—

Phelps Hospital put on a food truck feed on Sunday, the 21st, aiming to raise money for a new garden envisioned as a place of tranquility for the hospital’s behavioral health patients.

Some 150 donors got to choose from six local food trucks, plus wine, beer and other drinks, as well as appetizers and desserts from the hospital’s Michelin star-rated chef Andrew Cain. The goal, says the hospital’s vice president for development Jill Scibilia, is to reach the $360,000 price tag for the garden, to be constructed on a patch of green close by the hospital’s main entrance.

“Behavioral health is something that is incredibly important to us,” said Phelps’ new executive director, Dr. Beata Mastalerz, as patron donors shuttled between the food trucks, the wine bar and seating tables.

Patients in the hospital’s 28-day rehabilitation program spend a part of each day outside, and the new garden is meant to be more than a sanctuary for them, but rather a place for them to interact with anyone else seeking a respite. “This will not be hidden away,” asserted Mastalerz. “It’s going to be front and center—right where it belongs.”

Sunday’s event marked the tenth anniversary of Phelps’ “Food, Wine and Beer Fest,” which has allowed Chef Cain to strut his culinary stuff and showcase food as “a powerful medicine” as well as a means of attracting prospective patients with meals higher up the chain than “hospital food.”

For the past three years, the Fest has focused on promoting FARMacy garden projects. The first was a “Peas and Quiet” garden across from Phelps’ ER entrance. Vegetables grown there are donated to area food banks for the benefit of the “food insecure.” The second was the Intergenerational Garden next to the Robin’s Nest Day Care center on the hill overlooking the main hospital. There, youngsters from the center learn how to plant, grow and harvest fruits and vegetables.

Phelps hopes to start work on the garden as soon as the funding is secure and have it open by the spring of 2025. That funding got a boost when Debra Perlo, a member of the Phelps Community Board, kicked off the campaign with a $50,000 pledge.