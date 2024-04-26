Biden Comes to Irvington: Timeline of a Presidential Visit

April 26, 2024

By Barrett Seaman—

Over the course of a few hours on Thursday, April 25, the President of the United States came and left Irvington, a village of 6,652 on the banks of the Hudson River. It was unrealistic to think that a drop-by at a private fundraising event would go unnoticed, considering the presence of close to a hundred law enforcement officers, including U.S. Secret Service agents, effectively sealing off the village at what would have been the height of evening rush hour.

Residents were amply warned that the normal ebb and flow of village life—particularly traffic on Broadway–would be disrupted. Predictably, Biden’s visit drew dozens of flag-waving pro-Palestinian protesters who came by train and marched up Main Street in an unsuccessful effort to be seen by Biden. There, they met as much smaller contingent of Orthodox Jews, but law enforcement made sure the two groups never actually met.

A third group of onlookers, residents of Irvington, gathered simply to catch a glimpse of the President as his motorcade from Westchester County Airport headed towards the Fargo Lane residence of the acting couple Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, principal hosts of a fundraiser that drew more than the 100 guests whose donations to the Biden campaign reportedly ranged from $3,300 to $100,000. In an email message to invitees the day before the event, a Biden campaign staffer noted that because the event was oversold, anyone on the list who had changed plans for the evening should say so, allowing some on the waiting list to take their place.

Local officials from the village, the county and the state, no doubt under the precise instruction of the Secret Service, had choreographed the visit in minute detail and communicated it to the citizenry, starting days in advance of the visit. The County offered specific advice on how to navigate around myriad detours. The Irvington Police sent out a calendar of expected arrival and departure times. Michael Douglas wrote a letter to his Matthiessen Park neighbors, apologizing for the inconvenience caused by the visit of a “special guest,” while assuring them that as long as they had a photo ID close at hand, they wouldn’t have any trouble getting in and out of the neighborhood.

Until the day itself, invitees did not know exactly when the President would arrive or when and where they were expected to be. Just the day before, guests were instructed to arrive between 3:45 p.m. and 4:45 p.m., entering Matthiessen Park by way of Sunnyside Lane, on the northern border of the village. There, they would undergo Secret Service screening before being guided to valet parking.

The President, they were advised, would arrive around 6:15 and depart at 7:30. As it happened, Marine One (the President’s helicopter) touched down at the Westchester airport just after 6:00. The evening—and the traffic ban—would go on longer than expected.

The event was held on the mansion’s back lawn with its views of the Hudson. While the temperature struggled to hold at 50 degrees, the sun was out … until it wasn’t, prompting guests to drift into a tent that had been constructed on the lawn.

The President arrived at 6:34 and spent roughly ten minutes with the event’s major donors, who, along with the Douglases, included Eileen Fisher of the eponymous fashion brand and influential Wall Street attorney Rodgin (Rodge) Cohen, both neighbors. Major donors had their photos taken with the president, who chatted with each of them. “With each person he talked with he was spot on with comments,” observed Irvington Mayor Jon Siegel, who with his wife Judy had his photo op.

The guest list included other lawyers, tech entrepreneurs, real estate developers and Democratic donors from elsewhere in Westchester. Both the current mayor, Jonathan Siegel, a lawyer and successful businessman, and his predecessor, Brian Smith, a hedge fund investor, were among a handful of local politicians, including David Imamura, a County Legislator destined for bigger things, Mondaire Jones, who is trying to unseat Republican Mike Lawyer in District 17, and incumbent Congressman Jamaal Bowman, who faces a tough primary challenge by County Executive George Latimer. Several guests noted the Bowman left the event before Biden spoke. Also a guest was Irvington resident Marty Dolan, who initially challenged Bowman but who is now trying to unseat Alexandria Occasio-Cortez in her Bronx/Queens District 14.

When the event got to the formal phase, host Michael Douglas explained that his wife was in Ireland filming (a disappointment to many male guests). “Right now,” Douglas said, “is the most critical time in our democracy that I can remember in our life time.'” He then turned the podium over to his son, Dylan, 23, a budding actor himself, whose first vote in a presidential election was in 2020. “Everything I was feeling, I put it into my vote,” he said. “A vote for you, Mr. President.”

By the time Biden spoke, it was 7:15 p.m. He joked about Douglas’s current film role as Benjamin Franklin, whom he said he personally knew, borrowing an old Ronald Reagan technique designed to deflect questions about his age. As for Trump’s legal woes, Biden said pointedly, “I haven’t had a chance to watch the court proceedings because I’ve been campaigning,” adding that 1.5 million people have contributed to his campaign.

Biden went on with familiar attacks on Trump—his mishandling of the COVID pandemic, his love letters to North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and his 2020 tear-gassing of Black Lives Matter protestors in Washington. He also touted his own policies, including his investments in semiconductors, climate and healthcare—all issues that fell on receptive ears in a group of Democratic donors.

Several guests acknowledged that they were curious how Biden would look and carry himself. “You don’t get to see the president in person very often,” said Jon Siegel. “He seemed strong, energized and with it,” commented Brian Smith, Siegel’s predecessor. “He’s definitely not a young man, but he had fight in him.”

Biden stopped speaking just after 7:30. His entourage was out of Westchester around 8:00 p.m. The protesters had gone home without a fight, and Irvington was back in its normal pattern before midnight.