Ardsley
Dobbs Ferry News
Hastings-on-Hudson

Rivertown High Schools Rank High in Latest U.S. News Assessment

Irvington High School campus
Irvington High School campus
April 25, 2024

U.S. News & World Report has come out with its 2024 rankings of public high schools, and four rivertown schools have made the top four percent of the nearly 18,000 schools the magazine considered.

At the top of the local list is Irvington High School, which was rated 29th in New York State and 242 nationally. Hastings scored 40th statewide and 292 nationally, with Dobbs Ferry close behind at 48 in New York and 388 nationally. Ardsley High School was also in that top four percent at 77th in the state and 699 in the U.S.

The magazine, which has branded itself as ranker-in-chief, cited six criteria for its choices, among them: college readiness, based on AP or Baccalaureate exams; state proficiency assessment; percentage of underserved students enrolled, and graduation rates.

Four Westchester schools were rated above these rivertown schools. Edgemont  High (14th in NY; 128 nationally) followed by Bronxville, Horace Greeley in Chappaqua and Byram Hills in  Armonk were rated higher than Irvington.

