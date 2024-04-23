Support our Sponsors
  • Crafts at Lyndhurst
  • Duck Derby - Tarrytown Rotary Club and YMCA
  • St. Johns Dobbs Ferry ER
Government & Politics
Irvington News

The Perils of Presidential Visits

• Bookmarks: 2

A presidential motorcade on the move
April 22, 2024

By Barrett Seaman—

President Biden is coming to Irvington. That’s exciting—at least to local Democrats, some of whom are forking over four- and even five-figure checks to be at a private fundraiser this Thursday, the 25th. That’s also exciting for lots of Irvington residents who will, at least for a few hours, bask in the glow of a presidential visit to a village of less than 6,500.

Take it from someone who has accompanied a U.S. president on dozens of visits to communities in the U.S. and abroad: there will be a price to pay—at least for a few hours.

Support our Sponsors
  • Sunnyside Federal Savings & Loan - Irvington, NY
  • Donate to The Hudson Independent

I say this based on my experience as White House correspondent for TIME Magazine, covering the last five years of Ronald Reagan’s presidency. I accompanied him on all four of his summits with Mikhail Gorbachev. I was there when he brought listeners to tears with his tributes to fallen American soldiers on the beaches of Normandy. I was also there when he made “drop-by”  campaign stops in places like Orange County, California, Wichita, Kansas, as well as big cities like LA, Chicago and New York.

Those big cities—and even smaller ones—can absorb the impact of a presidential visit, which includes advance sortees by teams of Secret Service agents who in turn will commandeer the services of local, county and state law enforcement personnel to seal off roads, and if necessary, whole neighborhoods.

Once, when Reagan visited New York City for an event, I remember riding in a motorcade from Newark Liberty Airport, where Air Force One landed, to midtown Manhattan. The trip took all of about 15 minutes, including a drive up the FDR Drive around ten in the morning without a single other vehicle on the road. That takes planning—and coercion.

So what’s going to happen when Biden comes to Irvington? We have some early indicators. On Monday, the Irvington Police Department issued an advisory: “Significant traffic impacts are expected from mid-afternoon through rush hour,” it stated. “In addition, there will also be several major thoroughfares subject to long-term closures in Westchester County, which will add to the traffic impacts on secondary roads.”

Another hint: Irvington’s schools announced students from K through 12 would be sent home at midday so as not to be spilling out of school just as the presidential entourage arrived.

Because celebrity actors and Irvington residents Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are listed as hosts of the fundraising event, the widespread assumption in the village is that the event (a lunch, cocktails, tea?) would be at their home on Fargo Lane in the leafy enclave of Mattheissen Park. Yet as late as Tuesday, five invited donors reached by The Hudson Independent did not know for sure either where or at what time they were expected.

Keeping a tight hold on such details (no doubt influenced by the Secret Service) makes sense as a way to discourage gapers from clogging the neighborhood. But that stretch of Broadway is a notorious chokepoint in ordinary times. Those who remember the July 2021 fashion show at Villa Lewaro (corner of Broadway and Fargo Lane) will look back on the traffic jam that ensued following that event as the equivalent of the Indy 500 compared to what is likely to happen while Biden is in town.

It’s possible that Biden will arrive on Marine One, the presidential helicopter, landing on the Douglas/Zeta-Jones front yard, but there would still need to be a multi-vehicle motorcade on the ground to cover unanticipated circumstances, as well as blockades on all roads and pathways, including the Aqueduct.

Anyone other than those invited to attend the event would be wise to steer clear of that area on Thursday. If you live in the village, stay home. If you don’t, stay away until the coast is clear.

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Piccola Trattoria - Dobbs Ferry Wine and Cheese Night
  • Newington Cropsey Birds in Art
  • Andrea Martone - Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow real estate agent
  • Tranquility Spa - Scarsdale
The Perils of Presidential Visits

The Perils of Presidential Visits

April 22, 2024
By Barrett Seaman— President Biden is coming to Irvington. That’s exciting—at least to local Democrats, some of whom are forking...
Read More
Land of Ambiguous Loss

Land of Ambiguous Loss

April 22, 2024
  LAND OF AMBIGUOUS LOSS: Make a left after crossing the Uncanny Valley By Krista Madsen– When a robot—perhaps crafted to resemble...
Read More
Food is a Part of Healing at Phelps

Food is a Part of Healing at Phelps

April 22, 2024
By Barrett Seaman— Phelps Hospital put on a food truck feed on Sunday, the 21st, aiming to raise money for...
Read More
Earth Day Is Coming—And the Rivertowns are Ready

Earth Day Is Coming—And the Rivertowns are Ready

April 19, 2024
By Jeff Wilson-- Earth Day itself is on Monday, April 22, but the environmentally committed residents of the rivertowns have...
Read More
New Superintendent of Schools Hired in Ardsley

New Superintendent of Schools Hired in Ardsley

April 19, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Ardsley Board of Education has appointed Dr. Matthew J. Block as the next superintendent of Ardsley...
Read More
Abbott House Names New CEO

Abbott House Names New CEO

April 18, 2024
The Board of Directors of Abbott House has named Ms. Justine Christakos as incoming CEO and President of Abbott House,...
Read More
New Concord Road School Principal Appointed in Ardsley

New Concord Road School Principal Appointed in Ardsley

April 18, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Ardsley Board of Education has appointed Dr. Vidya Bhat as the incoming full-time probationary principal of...
Read More
Irvington High Names Class of 2024 Valedictorian, Salutatorian

Irvington High Names Class of 2024 Valedictorian, Salutatorian

April 17, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Ciara Lyons and Hanna Reich are heads of the Class of 2024 at Irvington High School. Lyons...
Read More
Irvington Girl Scouts Honor Their Past at a Fundraising Luncheon

Irvington Girl Scouts Honor Their Past at a Fundraising Luncheon

April 15, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- The ongoing centennial celebration of the founding of the Irvington Girl Scouts wound its way on Sunday,...
Read More
Hastings-on-Hudson Resident to Bike 300+ Miles for Fundraiser

Hastings-on-Hudson Resident to Bike 300+ Miles for Fundraiser

April 15, 2024
by Janine Annett-- Robert Simmonds has deep roots in Hastings. Not only is he a lifelong resident of the village,...
Read More
2 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
26 views
bookmark icon