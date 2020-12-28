Luisa Rodriguez, 69

December 28, 2020
Luisa “Chicha” Rodriguez, a resident of Sleepy Hollow, died peacefully December 24, surrounded by her family. She was 69.
She was born November 30, 1951 in Tamboril, Dominican Republic to Felix Rodriguez and Catalina Castro. She will always be remembered for her endless kindness, beautiful smile, big heart, endless strength, selfless and generous attitude and love for family and others. She loved to bring family together especially for the holidays and she did just that, one last time with her passing on Christmas Eve.
She is survived by her two children, Benito and Erica;13 grandchildren: Lisbeth, Louis, Monica, Alex, Benito, Noel, Jessica, Luis, Mickaela, Awanny, Isaac, Aisha, and Melanie; 12 siblings: Antonia, Míguela, Clotilde, Virgilio, Bernardo, Juana, Eladia, Victor, Herminia, Juan, Jose-Orlando and Flerida, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her parents and her siblings Conseccion and Emiliano.
Visitation will be at Coffey Funeral Home on Sunday, January 3, from 2 to 6 p.m.. Her funeral Mass will be Monday January 4, at St. Teresa of Avila Church at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Santa Domingo.
