Dobbs Ferry
Obituaries

Jean Gagliardi, 94

December 27, 2020

Jean Gagliardi, a lifelong resident of Dobbs Ferry, died December 24. She was 94.

She was born in Dobbs Ferry to Charles and Louise Gagliardi. She attended and graduated from Dobbs Ferry High School. She worked as an Office Manager for Household Finance Corporation in New York City.

She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Pompeii Church in Dobbs Ferry and was a member of their St. Cecelia Choir. She was also a member of the local Harmonaires Singing Group.

She is survived by her sister Virginia, many nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews and great- grand nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers Patsy, Natale and Charles Jr., sisters Josephine, Margaret Lucko, Nancy Barbiere and three baby siblings.

