Alternate Routes During Biden Visit

April 25, 2024
The following was provided by the County Executive’s office offering alternative routes during the President’s visit to Irvington Thursday afternoon:
On Thursday April 25, Broadway (Rte. 9) will be closed from White Plains Rd. (Rte. 119) in Tarrytown to the Village of Irvington. The road closure is expected to be from approximately 4 to 7 p.m. During the road closure Routes 1-T and 1-W will have to use the following detours below.
Please anticipate delays along surrounding areas and allow extra time for travel.
Route 1-T Northbound from Cedar St. Dobbs Ferry
L/T – Broadway (continue straight becomes Ashford Ave)
L/T – Saw Mill River Rd. (Rte. 9-A) Ardsley Square
L/T – Main St. (Rte. 119) Elmsford Square follow to the end
R/T – Broadway (Rte. 9) to regular route
Route 1-W Northbound from Cedar St. Dobbs Ferry
L/T – Broadway (continue straight becomes Ashford Ave)
L/T – Saw Mill River Rd. (Rte. 9-A) Ardsley Square
R/T – Main St. Rte. 119 Elmsford Square to regular route
Route 1-T Southbound from Broadway (Rte. 9)
Bear right at the overhead sign for Route 119 Elmsford
Continue across Rte. 9 which will become White Plains Rd.
R/T – Saw Mill River Rd. (Rte. 9-A) Elmsford Sq.
R/T – Ashford Ave (Ardsley Sq.) to regular route
Route 1-W Southbound from Rte 119 (Elmsford Sq.)
L/T – Saw Mill River Rd.
R/T – Ashford Ave (Ardsley Sq.) to regular route
For service alerts and bus schedules visit www.westchestergov.com/beelinebus
Read or leave a comment on this story...
April 25, 2024
The following was provided by the County Executive's office offering alternative routes during the President's visit to Irvington Thursday afternoon:...
Read More
April 25, 2024
U.S. News & World Report has come out with its 2024 rankings of public high schools, and four rivertown schools...
Read More
April 25, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- When residents head to the polls May 21 to vote on the annual school budgets, they will...
Read More
April 23, 2024
By Shana Liebman-- On May 8th, the annual Westchester Tennis Ladder (WTL) will launch its fifth season, this time with...
Read More
April 23, 2024
By Kris DiLorenzo-- Hastings-on-Hudson, Dobbs Ferry, and Ardsley — All over the world, young people are leading the fight against...
Read More
April 22, 2024
By Barrett Seaman— President Biden is coming to Irvington. That’s exciting—at least to local Democrats, some of whom are forking...
Read More
April 22, 2024
LAND OF AMBIGUOUS LOSS: Make a left after crossing the Uncanny Valley By Krista Madsen– When a robot—perhaps crafted to resemble...
Read More
April 22, 2024
By Barrett Seaman— Phelps Hospital put on a food truck feed on Sunday, the 21st, aiming to raise money for...
Read More
April 19, 2024
By Jeff Wilson-- Earth Day itself is on Monday, April 22, but the environmentally committed residents of the rivertowns have...
Read More
April 19, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Ardsley Board of Education has appointed Dr. Matthew J. Block as the next superintendent of Ardsley...
Read More
Comments
The Hudson Independent welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.