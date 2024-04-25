Alternate Routes During Biden Visit

April 25, 2024

The following was provided by the County Executive’s office offering alternative routes during the President’s visit to Irvington Thursday afternoon:

On Thursday April 25, Broadway (Rte. 9) will be closed from White Plains Rd. (Rte. 119) in Tarrytown to the Village of Irvington. The road closure is expected to be from approximately 4 to 7 p.m. During the road closure Routes 1-T and 1-W will have to use the following detours below.

Please anticipate delays along surrounding areas and allow extra time for travel.

Route 1-T Northbound from Cedar St. Dobbs Ferry

L/T – Broadway (continue straight becomes Ashford Ave)

L/T – Saw Mill River Rd. (Rte. 9-A) Ardsley Square

L/T – Main St. (Rte. 119) Elmsford Square follow to the end

R/T – Broadway (Rte. 9) to regular route

Route 1-W Northbound from Cedar St. Dobbs Ferry

L/T – Broadway (continue straight becomes Ashford Ave)

L/T – Saw Mill River Rd. (Rte. 9-A) Ardsley Square

R/T – Main St. Rte. 119 Elmsford Square to regular route

Route 1-T Southbound from Broadway (Rte. 9)

Bear right at the overhead sign for Route 119 Elmsford

Continue across Rte. 9 which will become White Plains Rd.

R/T – Saw Mill River Rd. (Rte. 9-A) Elmsford Sq.

R/T – Ashford Ave (Ardsley Sq.) to regular route

Route 1-W Southbound from Rte 119 (Elmsford Sq.)

L/T – Saw Mill River Rd.

R/T – Ashford Ave (Ardsley Sq.) to regular route

For service alerts and bus schedules visit www.westchestergov.com/beelinebus