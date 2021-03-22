Letters to the editor

Thank You!

March 22, 2021

Dear Sleepy Hollow Friends:

[Desplácese hacia abajo para español.]

Thank you to everyone who helped me get 158 petition signatures, (exactly!) cover my campaign expenses, and so far garner 272 votes.  Alas, it was not enough to win a seat on the Board of Trustees.
Congratulations to Jared, Denise and Tom.  Best wishes to them and many thanks for stepping up to serve our Village.

Bright Spots–
Voter turnout was up 2.5 times over the uncontested 2017 election. Outside of Philipse Manor and Kendal on Hudson, over half of the people gave me a vote.
It seems I’m not the only one impressed by Jared Rodriguez.  He beat every candidate, by far–including the Mayor.  And this is good news, because he smart, motivated and we have very similar visions.

The fact there was an actual race opened the space for policy discussions.  And they were good.  Did you know this was the first time there was live Spanish translation at a candidates’ forum hosted by the area’s League of Women Voters?  Many thanks to the LWV and Mothers Out Front for pulling off this excellent event.

Even better, my platform set the terms of the debate.  The candidates were talking about reducing parking minimums, lowering housing costs and taxes by increasing housing, traffic safety and enhancing communication.  Now we need to hold them to it.  The Mayor and Board have said many times they’re going to change things but haven’t followed through.

Don’t Mourn, Organize–
Change is gaining momentum.  Let’s keep building it.  The next Trustee election is March 2022.  Leading up to that, we have two main tasks:
1) Deepen and broaden involvement (for example, participating in more organizations and events, creating events, more discussions and communication)
2) Hold the Village accountable (like attending meetings and speaking during public comment periods to ask questions such as “where is the traffic calming you promised?” and “have the police filed the missing crash and crime reports?”)

Email me at campaign@convissor.net if you want to be on the team making this happen.

An Equitable Future==
Folks in Philipse Manor are 14% of registered voters but cast 28% of the ballots.  Similarly, 17% of the ballots were cast by Kendal on Hudson residents, who comprise just 5% of registered voters.  Edge-on-Hudson may have a similar dynamic.

Other municipalities facing equity problems like this have moved to district based representation.  (Where people vote for one person to represent their “neighborhood” instead of the whole Village.)  Hopefully, Sleepy Hollow will proactively make this change to establish a more equitable future.

Sincerely,

Dan Convissor

