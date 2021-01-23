Patricia Chepiga, 74

January 23, 2021

Patricia A. Knapp Chepiga, a lifelong resident of Sleepy Hollow, died January 21 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was 74.

Born in Tarrytown on October 13, 1946, she was the daughter of Martin and Lily Czech Knapp. She attended St. Teresa’s School, Maria Regina High School and Chestnut Hill College.

On November 15, 1969, she married Karl J. Chepiga in Holy Cross Church. She had been a project manager for Lower Hudson Regional Information Center at BOCES in Harrison until her retirement.

She was a devoted parishioner of Holy Cross Church until it closed, at which time she became a parishioner of Transfiguration Church. She was an exceptional daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Her greatest joy was spending time with her five grandchildren.

She is survived by her son David M. (Jacqueline) Chepiga and daughter Laura Ann (Richard) Sullivan and her grandchildren Meaghan, Richard and Robert Sullivan and Lily and Joseph Chepiga. Also surviving are her sister Veronica (Stewart) Madden and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband.

