April 22, 2024
The Perils of Presidential Visits
April 22, 2024
By Barrett Seaman— President Biden is coming to Irvington. That’s exciting—at least to local Democrats, some of whom are forking...Read More
Land of Ambiguous Loss
April 22, 2024
LAND OF AMBIGUOUS LOSS: Make a left after crossing the Uncanny Valley By Krista Madsen– When a robot—perhaps crafted to resemble...Read More
Food is a Part of Healing at Phelps
April 22, 2024
By Barrett Seaman— Phelps Hospital put on a food truck feed on Sunday, the 21st, aiming to raise money for...Read More
Earth Day Is Coming—And the Rivertowns are Ready
April 19, 2024
By Jeff Wilson-- Earth Day itself is on Monday, April 22, but the environmentally committed residents of the rivertowns have...Read More
New Superintendent of Schools Hired in Ardsley
April 19, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Ardsley Board of Education has appointed Dr. Matthew J. Block as the next superintendent of Ardsley...Read More
Abbott House Names New CEO
April 18, 2024
The Board of Directors of Abbott House has named Ms. Justine Christakos as incoming CEO and President of Abbott House,...Read More
New Concord Road School Principal Appointed in Ardsley
April 18, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Ardsley Board of Education has appointed Dr. Vidya Bhat as the incoming full-time probationary principal of...Read More
Irvington High Names Class of 2024 Valedictorian, Salutatorian
April 17, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Ciara Lyons and Hanna Reich are heads of the Class of 2024 at Irvington High School. Lyons...Read More
Irvington Girl Scouts Honor Their Past at a Fundraising Luncheon
April 15, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- The ongoing centennial celebration of the founding of the Irvington Girl Scouts wound its way on Sunday,...Read More
Hastings-on-Hudson Resident to Bike 300+ Miles for Fundraiser
April 15, 2024
by Janine Annett-- Robert Simmonds has deep roots in Hastings. Not only is he a lifelong resident of the village,...Read More
