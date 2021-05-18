Duffy Appointed Assistant Superintendent for Instruction and HR in Irvington

May 18, 2021

By Rick Pezzullo—

Dr. Gail Duffy has been appointed Assistant Superintendent for Instruction and Human Resources in the Irvington School District.

Advertisement

Duffy has extensive background as a school leader, having served as an assistant superintendent for administration and instruction and a director of curriculum and instruction at the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns.

During her tenure in the neighboring school district, Duffy oversaw all aspects of curriculum, professional development, assessment and technology. She also has experience as a principal and assistant coordinator of special education and related services. Prior to her entering administration, she served as an elementary school special education teacher.

“I look forward to Dr. Duffy joining our team of educators to continue to support the delivery of a world class education for the students of Irvington,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kristopher Harrison said. “Throughout the interview process, we have been impressed by her passion, deep knowledge and skills and effective communication skills.”

Duffy earned her bachelor’s degree in special education from SUNY Plattsburgh and holds a master’s degrees in curriculum and instruction and a master’s degree in administration and supervision from Pace University. She also holds a doctoral degree in educational leadership from Manhattanville College.

She was appointed during the May 11 Board of Education meeting and will step into her role on July 1.

“I am excited to be joining the Irvington Union Free School District, where I will bring a passion for social-emotional learning, equity for all learners and a data-driven mindset that will support the mission of the district,” Duffy said. “I look forward to developing strong relationships with students, teachers, staff, administrators, parents and the board of education where I can inspire all members of the learning community to learn, grow and become the best versions of themselves.”

Share the News!







