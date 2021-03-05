Irvington News
Obituaries

Raye Ann Nilsson, 78

• Bookmarks: 2

March 5, 2021

Raye Ann Nilsson, a lifelong resident of Irvington, died February 19 after a long illness. She was 78.She was born January 6, 1943 in Tarrytown. She was a devoted wife, mother, Nan and the center of her family. She enjoyed hosting holiday gatherings and loved having her family close. She enjoyed being outdoors walking on the Old Croton Aqueduct, spending days at Matthiessen Park, and playing softball at Memorial Field.

An ardent lover of animals, she cared for countless dogs, cats, rabbits and other family pets, as well as the neighborhood squirrels. An avid New York Yankees fan, she never missed the opportunity to watch a televised game. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her loving husband Gregory R. Nilsson; adoring children Jody, Gregory (Ashley) and Kristin (David); beloved grandchildren Arianna, Shane, Evert and Hanna; and the light of her life, her great-grandson.

She was predeceased by her parents Raymond and Ruth Claven Delamater and daughter Ali Marie.
A private funeral service was held February 22 at Edwards-Dowdle Funeral Home in Dobbs Ferry for her immediate family.

Share the News!
Advertisement
Coffey Funeral Home
Hastings Man Sentenced for Fatal Hit-and-Run in Dobbs Ferry

Hastings Man Sentenced for Fatal Hit-and-Run in Dobbs Ferry

March 4, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- A Hastings-on-Hudson man was sentenced Thursday to one year in jail in connection with a 2019 hit-and-run...
Read More
Westchester Honors COVID Dead At One Year Anniversary

Westchester Honors COVID Dead At One Year Anniversary

March 3, 2021
One year from the day the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Westchester County, clergy, poets, politicians and musicians...
Read More
Tarrytown Trustees Continue To Wrestle with Station Area Re-Zoning Plan

Tarrytown Trustees Continue To Wrestle with Station Area Re-Zoning Plan

March 3, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- Tarrytown’s efforts to impose a new zoning protocol on the area surrounding the Metro North train station,...
Read More
900-Plus Apply For Dobbs Ferry’s One-Day Vaccine Pop-Up

900-Plus Apply For Dobbs Ferry’s One-Day Vaccine Pop-Up

March 2, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Area residents who called in early enough to be among the first 500 to apply for a...
Read More
Pandemic Cause of Major Drop in Tarrytown Police Arrests     

Pandemic Cause of Major Drop in Tarrytown Police Arrests     

February 28, 2021
By Robert Kimmel --- Tarrytown’s Police Department has reported a significant drop in total arrests during 2020, attributed mainly to...
Read More
Samosa Shack: Plant-based, Planet Inspired, Home-made Indian Treats

Samosa Shack: Plant-based, Planet Inspired, Home-made Indian Treats

February 26, 2021
By Linda Viertel--   Mini Dhingra, Samosa Shack’s chef, creator and entrepreneur, has become a favorite vendor at the Tarrytown/Sleepy...
Read More
COVID Update: Pop-Ups Popping Up All Over

COVID Update: Pop-Ups Popping Up All Over

February 26, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— If the state can do it, why not individual communities? Somewhat frustrated with New York State’s seemingly...
Read More
COVID Update: A Tip On How To Score A Vaccine Appointment

COVID Update: A Tip On How To Score A Vaccine Appointment

February 25, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— There are literally tens of thousands of Westchester residents who are eligible to receive a COVID vaccine...
Read More
Brown Heads Tarrytown Dems/Tarrytown United Slate

Brown Heads Tarrytown Dems/Tarrytown United Slate

February 25, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Tarrytown United and the Tarrytown Democratic Committee recently endorsed a slate of candidates for this November’s village...
Read More
Lyndhurst in Wintertime: A Snowy Wonderland Outside/Deep Cleaning and Restoration Inside

Lyndhurst in Wintertime: A Snowy Wonderland Outside/Deep Cleaning and Restoration Inside

February 25, 2021
By Linda Viertel— While many rivertown residents are enjoying the breath-taking Lyndhurst grounds during these snow-filled weeks transforming the landscape...
Read More
2 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
32 views
bookmark icon

Write a comment...

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *