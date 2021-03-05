Raye Ann Nilsson, 78

March 5, 2021

Raye Ann Nilsson, a lifelong resident of Irvington, died February 19 after a long illness. She was 78.She was born January 6, 1943 in Tarrytown. She was a devoted wife, mother, Nan and the center of her family. She enjoyed hosting holiday gatherings and loved having her family close. She enjoyed being outdoors walking on the Old Croton Aqueduct, spending days at Matthiessen Park, and playing softball at Memorial Field.

An ardent lover of animals, she cared for countless dogs, cats, rabbits and other family pets, as well as the neighborhood squirrels. An avid New York Yankees fan, she never missed the opportunity to watch a televised game. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her loving husband Gregory R. Nilsson; adoring children Jody, Gregory (Ashley) and Kristin (David); beloved grandchildren Arianna, Shane, Evert and Hanna; and the light of her life, her great-grandson.

She was predeceased by her parents Raymond and Ruth Claven Delamater and daughter Ali Marie.

A private funeral service was held February 22 at Edwards-Dowdle Funeral Home in Dobbs Ferry for her immediate family.

