Irvington Seniors Finalists in National Merit Scholarship Competition

February 24, 2021

By Rick Pezzullo—

Irvington High School seniors Henry Demarest and Nicholas Papapanou have advanced as finalists in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship program.

The pair were among the top 15,000 high school students nationwide who were awarded the distinction by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. According to its website, the National Merit Scholarship program honors students who show exceptional academic ability and potential for success in rigorous college studies.

“We are thrilled that Henry and Papapanou have advanced to finalist standing in the National Merit Scholarship program,” Principal Juliet Gevargis-Mizimakoski said. “We are so proud of them.”

Demarest and Papapanou entered the academic competition as juniors along with more than 1.5 million students by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which served as an initial screen of entrants. They are among a group of elite students, representing less than 1% of seniors, to earn some of the highest scores on the qualifying test.

About 90% of the semifinalists advanced to the next round. About half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship.

The program will award approximately 7,500 scholarships worth more than $30 million. National Merit Scholarship winners will begin to be announced in March.

 

 

