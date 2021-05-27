Irvington’s Dr. Kathy Kaufman Named to New Post at Westchester DA’s Office

May 27, 2021

By Barrett Seaman–

Feeling a need for more robust data to analyze crime patterns and the societal trends that affect them, Westchester District Attorney Mimi Rocah has created a new position in her office and named sociologist and data analyst Dr. Kathy Kaufman to fill it.

Kaufman, an Irvington resident who has been involved in a variety of law enforcement-related endeavors in Westchester, including the Irvington Police Policy Committee that recommended reform measures for the village’s Police Department, began her new role as Chief Data Officer in mid-May.

“Comprehensive, sophisticated data collection and management and in-depth analysis will help us to identify where our criminal justice system needs to do better and shape our work to address these issues and provide greater transparency to the public,” said Rocah in explaining the new position.

Kaufman has a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a Ph.D. from Columbia University. She has taught at Columbia, Vassar and the John Jay College of Criminal Justice. Her scholarly work includes a research report on low-level marijuana possession arrests. As a consultant, she has also helped create data dashboards for the county on police-related topics.

“After being involved with criminal justice issues in Westchester County for several years,” said Dr. Kaufman, “I’m tremendously excited to begin working with such a talented and dedicated team of people toward our common goals of public accountability and safer communities for all.”

“From the start of my campaign and since taking office in January, my vision for the DA’s Office has included using data to guide us in our work, to facilitate collaboration with law enforcement and to provide transparency to the public,” said Rocah. “Kathy Kaufman is well-known in Westchester for her commitment to justice and sophisticated data analysis on public safety issues, and her knowledge and expertise will be an enormous asset in our work to make our communities safer and more secure for all.”

