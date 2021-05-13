Community News
Two Local Students Win National Merit Scholarships

Owen Dugan of Sleepy Hollow will be attending MIT in the fall.
May 13, 2021

By Rick Pezzullo—

Two local seniors were among 2,500 National Merit Scholarship winners named this week that were chosen from a pool of 16,000 students.

Rotary Duck Derby in Tarrytown

Nicholas G. Papapanou of Irvington High School and Owen M. Dugan of Sleepy Hollow, who is home schooled, will each receive $2,500 in scholarship funding.

Papapanou is planning on pursuing a career in physics. Dugan, who has also been named a U.S. Presidential Scholar semifinalist from nearly 6,500 U.S. candidates, will be attending MIT in the fall as he sets his sights on engineering.

About 1,000 recipients of corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards were already named, and on June 2 and July 12, about 4,000 college-sponsored Merit Scholarship winners will be announced. By the conclusion of this year’s competition, about 7,500 academic champions will have won National Merit Scholarships worth roughly $30 million.

Winning students are selected by a committee of college admissions officers and high school counselors, who reviewed information submitted by both the students and their high schools, such as: the academic record, including difficulty level of subjects studied and grades earned; scores from the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test; contributions and leadership in school and community activities; an essay written by the Finalist; and a recommendation from a high school official.

