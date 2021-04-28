Dobbs Ferry Man Charged with Destruction of MTA Vehicle

April 28, 2021

By Rick Pezzullo—

A Dobbs Ferry man was taken into federal custody last week in connection with an alleged assault on a Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) vehicle in Ossining on April 5.

Nicholas Skulstad, 33, was charged in White Plains federal court with destruction of a motor vehicle employed in interstate commerce, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.

“Skulstad’s alleged targeting of an MTA vehicle, and the subsequent actions he took against police officers who arrived on scene, remind us of the threat our public servants face each and every day as they uphold their duty to protect the communities they serve,” said FBI Assistant Director William F. Sweeney, Jr.

According to the complaint filed in court, on April 5, Skulstad rammed his vehicle repeatedly into an MTA vehicle driven by an MTA employee in Ossining, damaging the MTA vehicle and forcing it off the road. He subsequently exited his vehicle, approached the MTA vehicle on foot, and banged on the driver-side window until he shattered it.

When Ossining Police Department officers arrived at the scene, Skulstad allegedly yelled at an officer, “I’m Jesus Christ! You are going to die today! Are you ready to die?” He then charged a police vehicle, throwing his body into the driver-side door and yelling threats at an officer inside. Skulstad resisted officers’ attempts to subdue him, before ultimately being taken into custody.

After taking him into custody, law enforcement found in Skulstad’s vehicle, among other things, a shell casing and a notebook with a page entitled, “List – To Kill,” which listed the names of various current and former public officials and other public figures.

Audrey Strauss, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, praised the investigative work of the FBI’s New York-based Joint Terrorism Task Force, which consists of investigators and analysts from the FBI, the NYPD, and more than 50 other federal, state, and local agencies. Strauss also thanked the Ossining Police Department, the Irvington Police Department, the Dobbs Ferry Police Department, the Croton-on-Hudson Police Department, the FBI’s Newark-based JTTF, the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey, the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office, the Westchester County Real Time Crime Center, and the New York State Intelligence Center for their assistance.

