New Superintendent of Schools Hired in Ardsley

April 19, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

The Ardsley Board of Education has appointed Dr. Matthew J. Block as the next superintendent of Ardsley School District.

Block, who has been superintendent of Livingston Public Schools in New Jersey since 2019, will formally begin his role July 1. He will succeed Dr. Ryan Schoenfeld, who has served as Ardsley’s superintendent for the past six years and is retiring following the end of the 2023-24 school year.

“Throughout the search process, our community emphasized the importance of hiring a proven leader who will foster an inclusive climate while meeting the varied needs of our students,” said Board President Hrishi Karthikeyan. “Dr. Block has not only built an impressive record of success in a high-performing school district; he also combines a spirit of innovation and growth with an outgoing personality that makes him a great fit for our increasingly diverse community. His commitment to raising the bar for student achievement, while ensuring that all learners have the appropriate resources and support to succeed, will serve the Ardsley School District well as we look ahead to our next chapter.”

The Board of Education said Block emerged as the successful candidate from a diverse pool of applicants, following multiple rounds of interviews and vetting. He will arrive in Ardsley with more than 25 years of experience as a teacher, building administrator, central office administrator, and superintendent.

“I am very excited to be joining the Ardsley community as Superintendent of Schools. I sincerely appreciate this amazing opportunity to work with a great team of educators and a talented group of students in a connected and supportive community,” Block said. “It is clear that Ardsley is an excellent school district that values innovation and collaboration and cultivates a shared investment in providing the best educational experience for all students. As I begin my transition, I am eager to listen to, and learn from, those who know Ardsley best, and to connect with as many stakeholders as possible. Together, I know we will build upon the great work that has made the Ardsley School District a place that challenges minds, builds character, and inspires excellence.”

Block received his undergraduate degree from American University, and he earned both a Master of Arts in Teaching and a Master of Education degree from Montclair State University. He received his Doctorate in K-12 Educational Leadership from Caldwell University, where he was recognized with an Outstanding Dissertation Award for his research on new teacher mentoring. Dr. Block lives in northern New Jersey with his wife of 20 years and their two high-school-aged children.

During his time as superintendent in New Jersey, Block implemented several initiatives and reforms. He developed a five-year strategic plan, as well as a multi-year long-range facilities plan. He strengthened tools and resources to help prepare high school students to navigate the increasingly competitive college application process. He also increased the focus on intervention services and mental health resources to promote a supportive and nurturing learning environment for all students.