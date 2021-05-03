Man Sentenced to 10 Years for String of Holiday Season Burglaries

May 3, 2021

By Rick Pezzullo—

A man who committed a string of holiday season burglaries in Westchester in 2019 and 2020, including residences in Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow and Dobbs Ferry, was sentenced recently to 10 years in prison.

German Martinez, 43, of Yonkers, pled guilty in last November to two counts of Burglary in the First Degree, one count of Robbery in the First Degree, and six counts of Burglary in the Second Degree. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocoah said Martinez used unwitting taxi drivers to take him to homes where he stole cash, jewelry, computers and other items.

“To be confronted by a burglar in one’s own home is a truly frightening experience, and I hope that all of Martinez’s victims can take some comfort from this sentence,” Rocah said. “I want to thank all of the local police departments that worked together to solve these crimes and to help make our communities safer and more secure.”

The investigation into this series of burglaries was a collaboration of local police departments including Dobbs Ferry, Rye, Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown, White Plains, Yonkers and the Westchester County Police, along with DA’s Office criminal investigators.

Prosecutors said Martinez broke into several residences in a burglary spree from December 26, 2019, through January 4, 2020.

During the robberies and burglaries, Martinez stole property, and threatened or injured victims at the scene. In some cases, police said he broke a window to gain entry or forced his way in using a crowbar.

Three locations in Tarrytown, including one home twice, and one in Dobbs Ferry, were targeted by Martinez. One home in Sleepy Hollow was also burglarized.

Martinez was arrested in Yonkers last year. In addition to his prison term, he was ordered by Judge Barry Warhit in Westchester County Court to pay nearly $30,000 in restitution to his victims.

