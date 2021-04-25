Black Lives Matter Rally Held in Irvington

April 25, 2021

By Rick Pezzullo—

Approximately 100 people took part in a peaceful Black Lives Matter rally Saturday in front of Irvington Town Hall on Main Street.

The event was organized by the Irvington BLM Activists, the same group that held a rally in Dobbs Ferry last September to protest racist t-shirts that were left on the doorsteps of Black and Asian residents.

The Irvington BLM Activists and the Tarrytown-Sleepy Hollow Human Rights Action (TASHRIA) were among 25 social justice groups that supported a statement calling on local government leaders in Westchester to affirm Black Lives Matter through a series of specific actions.

The statement, which was drafted and finalized by TASHRIA members, followed the guilty verdict Tuesday in the high-profile Derek Chauvin case and other incidents of police violence against minorities. Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was found guilty of murder and manslaughter charges in the death last May of George Floyd, a Black man whose killing sparked nationwide protests.

The social justice groups are seeking municipalities to:

Proclaim that Black Lives Matter across the region.

Create municipal human rights commissions to serve as watchdogs for racist violence and bias incidents, and educate communities on racism, equity and diversity.

Establish community forums and listening sessions regarding these issues so minority residents will always be heard.

Create processes to reform and reinvent the practice of policing so that every resident feels safe, protected and welcome in their communities.

