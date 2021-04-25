Black Lives Matter Rally Held in Irvington

Community News
Participants at rally gathered outside Irvington Town Hall.
April 25, 2021

By Rick Pezzullo—

Approximately 100 people took part in a peaceful Black Lives Matter rally Saturday in front of Irvington Town Hall on Main Street.

The event was organized by the Irvington BLM Activists, the same group that held a rally in Dobbs Ferry last September to protest racist t-shirts that were left on the doorsteps of Black and Asian residents.

The Irvington BLM Activists and the Tarrytown-Sleepy Hollow Human Rights Action (TASHRIA) were among 25 social justice groups that supported a statement calling on local government leaders in Westchester to affirm Black Lives Matter through a series of specific actions.

The statement, which was drafted and finalized by TASHRIA members, followed the guilty verdict Tuesday in the high-profile Derek Chauvin case and other incidents of police violence against minorities. Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was found guilty of murder and manslaughter charges in the death last May of George Floyd, a Black man whose killing sparked nationwide protests.

The social justice groups are seeking municipalities to:

  • Proclaim that Black Lives Matter across the region.
  • Create municipal human rights commissions to serve as watchdogs for racist violence and bias incidents, and educate communities on racism, equity and diversity.
  • Establish community forums and listening sessions regarding these issues so minority residents will always be heard.
  • Create processes to reform and reinvent the practice of policing so that every resident feels safe, protected and welcome in their communities.
