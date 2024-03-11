When Everybody’s Irish

March 11, 2024

Yes, it’s true that everyone has at least a little Irish in them on St. Patrick’s Day. But the annual parade in Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow—one of the biggest in Westchester—is a multicultural extravaganza, with the rivertowns’ varied ethnic populations well-represented.

Good weather brought ample crowds along the route from Main Street Tarrytown to Beekman Avenue in Sleepy Hollow, where several well-known public houses were prepared to quench the thirst of weary marchers.

1 black drummers1

Watch this video on YouTube

Sponsor

As is the tradition, dignitaries from all over the region–Congressmen and would-be Congressmen, Town Supervisors, Mayors, Village Trustees, followed by the marshals of four divisions–took part.

Leading the parade itself was the Escort Division with its own marshals, accompanied by the ubiquitous headless horseman and St, Patrick himself, protected by members of the Tarrytown Police Motorcycle Unit,

1 Ecuadorean dancers

Watch this video on YouTube

Though the parade route was almost a mile, dancers performed almost non-stop.

1 Irish dancers

Watch this video on YouTube

High school bands–and several varsity teams–participated, as well as scout troops from around the region.

Fire Departments and Ambulance Corps from each of the rivertown villages and some farther afield interspersed with traditional Irish-American groups: Police Emerald Society of Westchester Pipes & Drums, the Westchester County Board Ancient Order of Hibernians and the Westchester County Board Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians.