When Everybody’s Irish

Photo courtesy of Margaret Fox
March 11, 2024

Yes, it’s true that everyone has at least a little Irish in them on St. Patrick’s Day.  But the annual parade in Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow—one of the biggest in Westchester—is a multicultural extravaganza, with the rivertowns’ varied ethnic populations well-represented.

Photo courtesy of Margaret Fox

Good weather brought ample crowds along the route from Main Street Tarrytown to Beekman Avenue in Sleepy Hollow, where several well-known public houses were prepared to quench the thirst of weary marchers.

As is the tradition, dignitaries from all over the region–Congressmen and would-be Congressmen, Town Supervisors, Mayors, Village Trustees, followed by the marshals of four divisions–took part.

Photo courtesy of Margaret Fox

Leading the parade itself was the Escort Division with its own marshals, accompanied by the ubiquitous headless horseman and St, Patrick himself, protected by members of the Tarrytown Police Motorcycle Unit,

 

1 Ecuadorean dancers

Though the parade route was almost a mile, dancers performed almost non-stop.

1 Irish dancers

High school bands–and several varsity teams–participated, as well as scout troops from around the region.

Fire Departments and Ambulance Corps from each of the rivertown villages and some farther afield interspersed with traditional Irish-American groups: Police Emerald Society of Westchester Pipes & Drums, the Westchester County Board Ancient Order of Hibernians and the Westchester County Board Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians.

Tarrytown Police Chief John Barbalet takes one for the scrapbook

 

 

