February 1, 2024

The news that the Rivertowns Enterprise has suspended publication has rightly raised much concern—not only in the four villages that weekly paper has ably covered but among local news consumers generally. The owner of the Enterprise is also suspending two other local papers, one in Scarsdale and the other in Bedford, adding to a national total of nearly 3,000 local news organizations that have gone out of business over the past two decades. That doesn’t even count the papers that have been bought out by big media companies that swoop in, buy them and then gut them—firing reporters and selling remaining assets like they were used car parts.

We at The Hudson Independent want residents of the rivertowns to know that we are still here, faithfully reporting on news about our governments, our schools, our artists and our local businesses in Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown, Irvington and Dobbs Ferry.

Recognizing the vulnerability of printed papers at the outset of the COVID pandemic, we reverted from our original monthly print format to an all-online delivery. Two years later, aware of the limited amount of advertising we would be able to attract, we converted from a for-profit model to a not-for-profit model that allows us to solicit donations as a supplement to paid advertising.

Here’s the point: we’re still here.

Not only are we here, but we are delivering more news than we were ever able to in a monthly format. It’s not been easy, but because we have a stable of excellent journalists and great technical support, The Indy has soldiered on.

You will be hearing about efforts to revive the Enterprise, about potential investors contemplating purchase of the paper and other speculative ideas. Meanwhile, there is a simple and direct way you can support local news: make a donation to The Hudson Independent. Provide us with the wherewithal to expand our coverage into the two villages the Enterprise served, Hastings-on-Hudson and Ardsley, and we will be able to deliver the same robust local coverage to their residents that we are already delivering to Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown, Irvington and Dobbs Ferry.

That’s our proposition. Give it some thought.