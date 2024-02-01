Top News WE’RE STILL HERE!! Published 35 seconds ago35s ago February 1, 2024 The news that the Rivertowns Enterprise has suspended publication has rightly raised much concern—not only in the four villages that weekly paper has ably covered but among local news consumers generally. The owner of the Enterprise is also suspending two other local papers, one in Scarsdale and the other in Bedford, adding to a national total of nearly 3,000 local news organizations that have gone out of business over the past two decades. That doesn’t even count the papers that have been bought out by big media companies that swoop in, buy them and then gut them—firing reporters and selling remaining assets like they were used car parts. We at The Hudson Independent want residents of the rivertowns to know that we are still here, faithfully reporting on news about our governments, our schools, our artists and our local businesses in Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown, Irvington and Dobbs Ferry. Recognizing the vulnerability of printed papers at the outset of the COVID pandemic, we reverted from our original monthly print format to an all-online delivery. Two years later, aware of the limited amount of advertising we would be able to attract, we converted from a for-profit model to a not-for-profit model that allows us to solicit donations as a supplement to paid advertising. Here’s the point: we’re still here. Not only are we here, but we are delivering more news than we were ever able to in a monthly format. It’s not been easy, but because we have a stable of excellent journalists and great technical support, The Indy has soldiered on. You will be hearing about efforts to revive the Enterprise, about potential investors contemplating purchase of the paper and other speculative ideas. Meanwhile, there is a simple and direct way you can support local news: make a donation to The Hudson Independent. Provide us with the wherewithal to expand our coverage into the two villages the Enterprise served, Hastings-on-Hudson and Ardsley, and we will be able to deliver the same robust local coverage to their residents that we are already delivering to Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown, Irvington and Dobbs Ferry. That’s our proposition. Give it some thought. Read or leave a comment on this story...Sponsor Top News WE’RE STILL HERE!! February 1, 2024 The news that the Rivertowns Enterprise has suspended publication has rightly raised much concern—not only in the four villages that... Read More Community NewsHistoric RivertownsIrvington News MTA Completes Transfer of Ardsley-on-Hudson Train Station—But With Strings Attached January 31, 2024 By Barrett Seaman-- For those concerned about the future of the Ardsley-on-Hudson train station, now in the hands of Yonkers... Read More Government & PoliticsSleepy Hollow News A New Party Challenges Unite Sleepy Hollow in March Trustee Races January 30, 2024 By Barrett Seaman— After 14 years of dominating Sleepy Hollow politics during the mayoralty of Ken Wray, the Unite Sleepy... Read More Dobbs Ferry NewsGovernment & Politics Survey Says: Dobbs Ferry is Diverse and Inclusive January 30, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- The Village of Dobbs Ferry is doing okay in being supportive of human rights and diversity. That... Read More Sleepy Hollow News Hot Chocolate for Wishes January 29, 2024 Read More Irvington NewsSchool News Irvington’s Christopher Zorn Goes to the Regeneron Finals January 29, 2024 No sooner had The Hudson Independent (among others) reported Irvington Senior Christopher Zorn’s selection as one of the 300 high... Read More Health NewsLifestyles A Groggy Glögg Post January 29, 2024 A GROGGY GLOGG POST: Cheers to the end of Dry January By Krista Madsen– I don’t drink enough to merit committing to... Read More School NewsSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News Open Door Provides Dental Services to Tarrytown Students January 27, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- Open Door Family Medical Center and Foundation sent its dental van to W.L. Morse Elementary School Jan.... Read More Government & PoliticsIrvington News Irvington Dems Size Up Three Candidates for Two Trustee Seats January 26, 2024 By Barrett Seaman— Nearly 40 registered Democrats tuned in via Zoom Tuesday night, January 23 to listen as three candidates... Read More Community NewsTarrytown News Coffee Labs Roasters Partners with Make-A-Wish for Fundraiser January 25, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- Coffee Labs Roasters is teaming up with Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley to raise money for the Hot Chocolate... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint