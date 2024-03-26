Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow Gear up for Earth Month in April

March 26, 2024

With the theme “Plastic or Planet”, Earth Month 10591 Releases April Event Lineup

The Environmental Councils of the Villages of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown have joined forces for an Earth Month event series that urges residents to rethink buying anything made of – or packaged in – plastic.

Sustainable Sleepy Hollow and the Tarrytown Environmental Advisory Council have planned ten different events for the public to enjoy. Whether your idea of environmentalism is digging into a community garden, preparing your own with locally sourced compost, hiking with an arborist, repairing your broken household items to avoid buying new, or cleaning up litter from your neighborhood or the Hudson… there’s an event for you.

Check out event details and sign up to attend at earthmonth10591.org