Sleepy Hollow Resident Named to Land Trust Board

Sleepy Hollow resident David Michael
February 9, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

A Sleepy Hollow resident was recently named a new board member of the nonprofit land conservation organization Westchester Land Trust.

David Michael, a sonic ecological artist and a technology professional in the cryptocurrency sector, was one of five individuals added to the Land Trust’s leadership team when he joined the Advisory Board.

Bruce Churchill, chairman of the Board of Directors, said the new members will work alongside the Land Trust’s staff, Advisory Board, and Board of Directors to support land protection and stewardship, increased access to the outdoors for all, and stronger local food systems.

“The five individuals joining Westchester Land Trust’s leadership represent a robust range of knowledge and experience that will be invaluable to our work,” Churchill said. “As we continue to grow and adapt to the changing needs of the communities we serve, we need big, bold, different ways of thinking, and I’m confident that this group will bring that kind of fresh energy to our organization.”

Michael, who has lectured at SUNY Purchase College and the School of Museum of Fine Arts at Tufts and served in artist residencies in Alabama, South Africa and Brazil, said he was first introduced to the Land Trust when walking the organization’s preserves while capturing field recordings for artistic projects.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join Westchester Land Trust’s Advisory Board and looking forward to supporting the organization in raising awareness of the importance of conserving our natural public spaces,” Michael said.

 

