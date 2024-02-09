Environmental NewsSleepy Hollow News Sleepy Hollow Resident Named to Land Trust Board Published 1 hour ago1h ago • Bookmarks: 4 Sleepy Hollow resident David Michael February 9, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo— A Sleepy Hollow resident was recently named a new board member of the nonprofit land conservation organization Westchester Land Trust. David Michael, a sonic ecological artist and a technology professional in the cryptocurrency sector, was one of five individuals added to the Land Trust’s leadership team when he joined the Advisory Board. Bruce Churchill, chairman of the Board of Directors, said the new members will work alongside the Land Trust’s staff, Advisory Board, and Board of Directors to support land protection and stewardship, increased access to the outdoors for all, and stronger local food systems. “The five individuals joining Westchester Land Trust’s leadership represent a robust range of knowledge and experience that will be invaluable to our work,” Churchill said. “As we continue to grow and adapt to the changing needs of the communities we serve, we need big, bold, different ways of thinking, and I’m confident that this group will bring that kind of fresh energy to our organization.” Michael, who has lectured at SUNY Purchase College and the School of Museum of Fine Arts at Tufts and served in artist residencies in Alabama, South Africa and Brazil, said he was first introduced to the Land Trust when walking the organization’s preserves while capturing field recordings for artistic projects. “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join Westchester Land Trust’s Advisory Board and looking forward to supporting the organization in raising awareness of the importance of conserving our natural public spaces,” Michael said. Read or leave a comment on this story...Sponsor Sleepy Hollow News Sleepy Hollow Celebrates Its 150th Birthday February 9, 2024 The sesquicentennial party goes on all year, with events in each month. The first, back on January 2nd, was a... Read More Environmental NewsSleepy Hollow News Sleepy Hollow Resident Named to Land Trust Board February 9, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- A Sleepy Hollow resident was recently named a new board member of the nonprofit land conservation organization... Read More Irvington News Main Street School Principal to Receive the Honoree Award February 6, 2024 Main Street School Principal Joyce Chapnick will be recognized with the Honoree Award by the Be a Friend Project during... Read More Health NewsLifestyles Gray Matters February 5, 2024 GRAY MATTERS: Our brains our plastic; it's fantastic By Krista Madsen– PATIENT X Elon Musk is the Interrupting Cow joke. I was... Read More Community NewsIrvington News Driver in Irvington Robbed by Gunmen in Attempted Carjacking February 4, 2024 By Barrett Seaman-- Irvington police are holding some of the information deemed critical to an ongoing investigation, but they have... Read More Historic Rivertowns A Vital Piece of Aqueduct History Rescued From Oblivion February 3, 2024 It was 125 years ago when a remarkable piece of machinery made its debut as the controlling mechanism for the... Read More Irvington News Irvington Middle School Students Awarded for Literary Magazine February 2, 2024 It’s not too often that sixth, seventh and eighth graders get to put out a literary magazine and even less... Read More Irvington NewsRivertowns SportsTop News Irvington’s Gina Maher Makes It 800! February 2, 2024 By Tom Pedulla-- They came to see a living legend accomplish a remarkable milestone on Feb. 1. They got... Read More Community NewsTop News WE’RE STILL HERE!! February 1, 2024 The news that the Rivertowns Enterprise has suspended publication has rightly raised much concern—not only in the four villages that... Read More Community NewsHistoric RivertownsIrvington News MTA Completes Transfer of Ardsley-on-Hudson Train Station—But With Strings Attached January 31, 2024 By Barrett Seaman-- For those concerned about the future of the Ardsley-on-Hudson train station, now in the hands of Yonkers... Read More 4 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint