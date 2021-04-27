Rotary’s Duck Derby Racers Readied for Adoptions

April 27, 2021

By Robert Kimmel–

The little ducks are back, ready for adoption! It was in April 2008 that the Rotary Club of the Tarrytowns conducted its first Duck Derby, an event that has now become a community tradition. This year’s 14th annual Derby is scheduled for Sunday, June 26 at its customary venue, Patriot’s Park, and it will be live streamed for all to witness virtually should the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines still limit large gatherings because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since its inception, the Derby has been held in conjunction with the Family YMCA of Tarrytown’s Healthy Kids Day, and the extent of the Y’s participation this year will also be contingent on the rules set forth by the CDC. Up until last year, the Y’s involvement was weighty, and included rides, games, entertainment and more. Vendors and food were on hand.

In past Derbies as many as 2,000 miniature rubber duckies streamed down Andre Brook in the park, competing in six preliminary race heats culminating in a grand finale race in which heat winners participate. Adopters of the victorious ducks in each of the heats receive a $100 prize, while the grand final race winner’s adopter will receive a $1,500 reward.

The cost of adopting a single ducky is $10, while a “Six Quack” is $50 and a “Tub-of Ducks,” 13 in number, costs $100. Adoptions can be made by visiting the Rotary’s website at http://www.tarrytownrotary.org/. If the event becomes open for sizable attendance, adoptions are expected to be available at the park. Races are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and last to 2 p.m.

Businesses and organizations in the rivertowns have helped support the event with sponsorships. “We are very appreciative that our sponsors continue to support this community event,” said JoAnne Murray, the Rotary’s treasurer. “Most of last year’s sponsors have returned, and we have new ones.”

The Rotary uses funds raised at the Derby for the club’s scholarships, and community grant funds donated to various non-profit service groups. Last year, Rotary funding helped to feed first responders and families in need as the result of the pandemic. It provided meals to the Community Opportunity Center, RHMS Life Center, Tarrytown Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Sleepy Hollow EMS, Phelps Hospital and Open Door.

The Derby got its start in 2008, but it had been proposed by Rotarian Mimi Godwin a few years earlier before the idea was accepted by the Club. It then linked up with the Y’s Healthy Kids Day to create a dual event. After some analysis of potential locations for the races, Andre Brook was chosen. Crucial to its setting is the presence of members and equipment from the Tarrytown Volunteer Fire Department. Hope Hose Company has provided sufficient water gushing from its hoses to keep the duckies coursing down Andre Brook at good speeds to the finish line.

Dressed in costume as large duckies, Godwin and Murray have appeared at every Derby since its inception, roving the park and helping to launch the barrels of ducks cascading into the brook.

