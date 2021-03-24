Community News
Goings on in town
Local News

Rotary’s Duck Derby, YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day Planned for June

• Bookmarks: 3

March 24, 2021

by Robert Kimmel—

For the 14th consecutive year, the Rotary Club of the Tarrytown’s’ will be conducting its Rubber Duck Derby and, as it has traditionally, it will be sharing Patriots Park with the Family YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day, to offer an action-packed, and entertaining day.

While the events are scheduled later this year than in the past, both organizations are anticipating that by the planned date, Sunday, June 27, the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines will be loosened sufficiently to allow for a decent crowd to enjoy the activities.

The Rotary Club, which represents the villages of Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow and Irvington, is also offering an alternative to those who want to watch the Duck Derby, but who will not be at Patriots Park.

‘The Rotary is excited about planning a blended event this year, for those who are comfortable coming in person, and for those who are not,” stated JoAnne Murray, a Rotary organizer of the Derby. “To enable more people to enjoy this year’s event safely, we will be livestreaming the races on the Rotary Club Facebook page. I am hopeful, by June 27th, with more people vaccinated, that the number of people allowed in the park will increase. We are excited, apprehensive and cautious all at the same time.”

During past Derbies, hundreds have gathered along the banks of Andre Brook in the park to watch a series of Derby races in which “adopted” ducks skim through the water to the brook’s finish line. As many as 2,000 ducks have been up for adoption by spectators who pay a minimal adoption charge, and who root for their ducks to win races for prizes. The Grand Finale race, composed of earlier, preliminary race winners, offers a larger award to its winner.

Shortly, on its webpage, tarrytownrotary.org, the Rotary will be providing information on how duck adoptions for the Derby races may be acquired.

“The Family YMCA at Tarrytown is excited to be partnering once again with the Tarrytown Rotary to bring the community a fun-filled Healthy Kids Day and Duck Derby,” said the Y’s Associate Executive Director, Lesa Dalton. “Our plan is to host an event that encourages families to get outside, play, and have fun safely while following all CDC, COVID guidelines.”

The YMCA is completing planning its activities for the event, and Dalton suggests that the public should be on the lookout for more details on the day’s events in the coming weeks.

The YMCA has provided entertainment, games and special rides during past Healthy Kids Days, as well as bringing food vendors to Patriots Park for the events.

The Rotary Club secures sponsorship funding for its Derby, and, combined with money collected through its ducky adoptions for the races, provides support for scholarships and help to various charitable organizations and causes in the local communities. The Club notes it “has spent the last year focused on supporting our healthcare workers, first responders and those with food insecurities in our community.”

Share the News!
Advertisement
Andrea Martone - Westchester and Rivertowns Real Estate - Houlihan Lawrence agent
Tarrytown Police Force Seeks Local Applicants

Tarrytown Police Force Seeks Local Applicants

March 24, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— The Tarrytown Police Department is out combing the village—not in search of criminals this time but in...
Read More
Rotary’s Duck Derby, YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day Planned for June

Rotary’s Duck Derby, YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day Planned for June

March 24, 2021
by Robert Kimmel--- For the 14th consecutive year, the Rotary Club of the Tarrytown’s’ will be conducting its Rubber Duck...
Read More
Our Falcons Laid An Egg!

Our Falcons Laid An Egg!

March 23, 2021
At about 1:30 a.m. on Monday morning, March 22, the momma Peregrine Falcon in the Tappan Zee ( Mario M....
Read More
Federal Highway Administration Vouches for Cuomo Bridge Safety

Federal Highway Administration Vouches for Cuomo Bridge Safety

March 23, 2021
After reviewing technical investigations of the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) issued a statement last week,...
Read More
Ardsley Rally In Support of Asian-Americans Draws 500

Ardsley Rally In Support of Asian-Americans Draws 500

March 23, 2021
Ardsley Police had said they expected about 50 to show up at a rally in the village’s Louis Pascone Memorial...
Read More
Irvington High School Names Co-Valedictorians

Irvington High School Names Co-Valedictorians

March 23, 2021
Two students strong in the sciences were named as Irvington High School’s co-valedictorians for the Class of 2021. Henry Demarest,...
Read More
Eligibility Threshold Drops to 50-Year-Olds in NY State

Eligibility Threshold Drops to 50-Year-Olds in NY State

March 22, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— As of 8:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, New Yorkers 50 and older are eligible to make appointments...
Read More
Pharmacies Now Able To Vaccinate Comorbid Adults

Pharmacies Now Able To Vaccinate Comorbid Adults

March 21, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- The State continues to expand both the population of those eligible to receive a COVID vaccine and...
Read More
Gullotta House Receives United Way Grant

Gullotta House Receives United Way Grant

March 21, 2021
United Way of Westchester and Putnam announced that 30 local nonprofits were collectively awarded $500,000 from Phase 38 of the Emergency Food and...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow Pop-Up Vaccine Site Tops Expectations

Sleepy Hollow Pop-Up Vaccine Site Tops Expectations

March 20, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— The initial response to the first call for 65+ seniors to get one of the 500 doses...
Read More
3 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
113 views
bookmark icon

Write a comment...

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *