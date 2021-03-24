Rotary’s Duck Derby, YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day Planned for June

March 24, 2021

by Robert Kimmel

For the 14th consecutive year, the Rotary Club of the Tarrytown’s’ will be conducting its Rubber Duck Derby and, as it has traditionally, it will be sharing Patriots Park with the Family YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day, to offer an action-packed, and entertaining day.

While the events are scheduled later this year than in the past, both organizations are anticipating that by the planned date, Sunday, June 27, the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines will be loosened sufficiently to allow for a decent crowd to enjoy the activities.

The Rotary Club, which represents the villages of Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow and Irvington, is also offering an alternative to those who want to watch the Duck Derby, but who will not be at Patriots Park.

‘The Rotary is excited about planning a blended event this year, for those who are comfortable coming in person, and for those who are not,” stated JoAnne Murray, a Rotary organizer of the Derby. “To enable more people to enjoy this year’s event safely, we will be livestreaming the races on the Rotary Club Facebook page. I am hopeful, by June 27th, with more people vaccinated, that the number of people allowed in the park will increase. We are excited, apprehensive and cautious all at the same time.”

During past Derbies, hundreds have gathered along the banks of Andre Brook in the park to watch a series of Derby races in which “adopted” ducks skim through the water to the brook’s finish line. As many as 2,000 ducks have been up for adoption by spectators who pay a minimal adoption charge, and who root for their ducks to win races for prizes. The Grand Finale race, composed of earlier, preliminary race winners, offers a larger award to its winner.

Shortly, on its webpage, tarrytownrotary.org, the Rotary will be providing information on how duck adoptions for the Derby races may be acquired.

“The Family YMCA at Tarrytown is excited to be partnering once again with the Tarrytown Rotary to bring the community a fun-filled Healthy Kids Day and Duck Derby,” said the Y’s Associate Executive Director, Lesa Dalton. “Our plan is to host an event that encourages families to get outside, play, and have fun safely while following all CDC, COVID guidelines.”

The YMCA is completing planning its activities for the event, and Dalton suggests that the public should be on the lookout for more details on the day’s events in the coming weeks.

The YMCA has provided entertainment, games and special rides during past Healthy Kids Days, as well as bringing food vendors to Patriots Park for the events.

The Rotary Club secures sponsorship funding for its Derby, and, combined with money collected through its ducky adoptions for the races, provides support for scholarships and help to various charitable organizations and causes in the local communities. The Club notes it “has spent the last year focused on supporting our healthcare workers, first responders and those with food insecurities in our community.”

