Put a Bus Stop in Chauncey Square

March 14, 2024

An online petition started just last weekend calling for safety improvements at the crossing leading to the Chauncey Square shopping center, movie theater, hotel and apartments (Saw Mill River Parkway/Lawrence St.) has already been signed by over 1,000 people–thus highlighting what a dangerous crossing this is. There is no bus stop inside the complex so employees, students and those without cars have to cross over the parkway. A 16 year old was seriously injured on March 4th.

Something has to be done to make the crossing safer!

Shortly after the complex opened, I wrote to the county asking for a bus stop to be located inside the complex. The county responded that the complex was designed in such a way making a bus stop unsuitable. This week our new County Legislator, David Imamura sent a request to the transportation officials asking that they take another look at the bus stop option. If a bus stop would be placed inside the complex it would be an enormous safety improvement.

If a bus stop can’t be placed inside the complex – the best safety solution would be a pedestrian bridge across the parkway.  Until that happens the crossing should be made safer.

There are many near accidents at this crossing. Everyone knows that it is very dangerous. Something must happen sooner rather than later. Let’s not wait until there is a fatality before action is taken.

https://www.thepetitionsite.com/takeaction/935/528/349/

PAUL FEINER

Greenburgh Town Supervisor

Read or leave a comment on this story...

