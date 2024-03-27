Maker Hive Makes Space for Creativity

March 27, 2024

Maker Hive, on Warburton Avenue, has classes and workshops in a wide array of arts, crafts, and STEM activities

by Janine Annett-–

Hastings-on-Hudson — Entering Maker Hive at 416 Warburton Avenue (just across the street from Antoinette’s Patisseriel), there’s a sense that you could create almost anything with the bounty of materials and information available in the bright, welcoming space.

Aarthi Muthukrishnan opened Maker Hive in Hastings in October of 2023. It’s her vision for a place to support creativity, learning, and community through honing new skills and connecting with like-minded people. Upcoming classes and workshops for children and adults include tinkering, creative tech using hobby electronics with a laser cutter and 3D printer, painting, drawing, knitting, crocheting, block printing, bookbinding, egg dyeing, and more.

Aarthi, who has a background in technology and computer science and also has an MBA, has long been involved in mentoring girls in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math). “Technology is part of every industry now,” she said. She has lived in Hastings-on-Hudson with her family for the past eight years. Before opening Maker Hive, Aarthi ran a Girls Who Code program and also piloted a school break camp at the community center in Hastings. In the camp, kids learned to create interactive projects that came alive with the use of microcontrollers. “Instead of just focusing on learning coding, which was dry, I thought, ‘How can we make it more creative?’ We used physical computing and creative computing, which is all about using small microcontrollers to create interactive projects. I like to call it ‘a code that you can hold.’ It’s very visual and the impact isn’t on a screen. The parents loved it, and the kids loved it,” said Aarthi.

