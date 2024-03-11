March 11, 2024
35: Becoming Mother
BECOMING MOTHER: Good eggs break and bleed By Krista Madsen– It just occurred to me when I was making mental note of...
A Birdseye View of the State of the Union
March 10, 2024
Kate Farley, 35, who happens to be the wife of Westchester County Legislator and Irvington native David Imamura, got a...
Changes Sought to Crosswalk in Dobbs Ferry Following Pedestrian Accident
March 9, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- An online petition is circulating calling for changes at a crosswalk in front of Chauncey Square in...
Irvington’s Low Budget, High Tech ‘BOT’ Battles It Out in Rockland
March 9, 2024
By Jeff Wilson-- The contraption parked in the school hallway resembled a lawn mower equipped with a jumble of...
Ideas Emerge to Close the Local News Gap in the Rivertowns
March 8, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- The January announcement of the closure of three local Westchester newspapers, including the Rivertowns Enterprise, has sparked...
Man Indicted for Attempted Murder of Ex-Girlfriend in SH
March 7, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- A 39-year-old man was arraigned on a 27-count indictment Thursday for shooting his former girlfriend in her...
The Indy Wins Grant For Political Coverage
March 6, 2024
We'd like to share a bit of good news—certainly for us, but we think for our followers throughout the rivertowns:...
Irvington senior named National Merit Scholarship Finalist
March 6, 2024
Irvington High School senior Maxwell Ma has been named a finalist in the prestigious 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program. He...
The Irvington Theater Presents “Intro to Filmmaking,” A Class for Teens
March 6, 2024
By Shana Liebman-- Beginning in April, the Irvington Theater will offer a 6-week filmmaking class for teens. However, as the...
Spring and Summer News from the Rec Department
March 4, 2024
Online brochure (available here). Registration continues for the below spring programs and summer TEENSCAPE Session Two Registration opens April 3rd for...
