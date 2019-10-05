Heard around the W@tercooler

by Maria Ann Roglieri –

Local National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists

Congratulations to the following students for outstanding performance on the PSAT’s which made them National Merit Scholarship semifinalists:

Dobbs Ferry High School: Zachary Cohen and Corbin Velonis.

The Masters School: Dara J. Anhouse, Lawrence T. Azzariti, Sarah Faber, and Owen Pietsch.

Hastings High School: Alexander P. Weitzman.

Irvington High School: Rishit Gupta, Adriana I. Palmieri, and Aidan J. Sullivan.

More than 90 percent of the semi-finalists will be named finalists in the coming months. Fifty percent of the finalists will be awarded a scholarship.

Irvington Artist’s Work Exhibited

Irvington’s Lea Carmichael is one of 29 artists featured in an art exhibit entitled “We’re Not in Kansas Anymore: Journeys to Places Real and Imagined” in Hastings Village Hall. The exhibit is to celebrate Billie Burke who is known for her role as Glinda the Good Witch, on the 80th anniversary of The Wizard of Oz. The exhibit is presented by Hastings-On-Hudson Arts Commission and Hastings Historical Society.

Artists from Rivertowns Exhibit at The Chair Show

Congratulations to local artists Les Von Losberg and Joel Sherry (Sleepy Hollow), Selene Smerling (Irvington) and Susan Rowe Harrison (Dobbs Ferry) for being selected to exhibit in The Chair Show, an exhibit in ArtsWestchester’s Gallery through October 19, which includes sculptural, conceptual, functional and dysfunctional forms of seating, as well as paintings and installations inspired by chairs. Janet T. Langsam, CEO of ArtsWestchester explained, “Chairs are dependable, familiar, everyday objects, but many artists in our show are looking at chairs as if for the first time. Our open call was met with overwhelming response from regional artists and designers working in different media. You’ll see three-dimensional works made from carved, bent or painted wood; metals, fabrics, and various recycled materials; paintings, photographs, and video and multi-media installations…Some artists play with size, scale and unexpected proportions and shapes; some use the chair as a canvas on which to paint and conjure a whole world, either familiar or imaginary.”

Phelps Emergency Dept. Awarded Level 3 Geriatric Accreditation

This accreditation means that Phelps’ emergency department provides noteworthy and outstanding care for older adults. The care is offered using a three-level system similar to that of trauma center designations which is based on guidelines (recently developed by numerous professional medical organizations) that include adding geriatric-friendly equipment to specialized staff for routine screenings. Barry Geller, MD, Chairman, Emergency Medicine at Phelps, said, “The Phelps’ Emergency Department Geriatric accreditation marks the culmination of many years of planning and preparation. Through interdisciplinary collaboration, the Department has enacted many geriatric friendly initiatives which have resulted in a higher level of care for our geriatric population.” Dr. Geller went on to say, “We are proud to offer cutting edge innovation to better treat this vulnerable segment of our population. We look forward to continuing and elevating our commitment to the geriatric community we serve.”

Tarrytown Actor Presents Shakespearean Play

Congratulations to Tarrytown’s Keith Hamilton Cobb for the August New York premiere of his play, American Moor, a “spellbinding journey through Shakespeare and race,” which has been presented at the Red Bull Theater. Cobb grew up in Tarrytown, got a BFA in acting from NYU and worked in television, appearing on All My Children, Andromeda, The Young and The Restless, Noah’s Ark, The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, Boston Common, Suddenly Susan, One On One, The Twilight Zone, and CSI: Miami. He also worked in theater, appearing in the Shakespeare Theater, the Denver Theater Center, Red Bull Theater, the Huntington Theatre Company, the Orlando Shakespeare Festival, and many others.