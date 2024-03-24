Sponsor
WANTED—A REPUBLICAN OR INDEPENDENT TO SERVE ON THE GREENBURGH BOARD OF ETHICS

March 24, 2024

The Greenburgh Board of Ethics is looking for a Republican or registered Independent to serve on that Board. The town code requires the Board to include representatives of different political parties, and we currently have vacancies.

If you reside in the town of Greenburgh (including the incorporated villages), and  if you are a registered as Republican or Independent and would like to be considered please e mail townboard@greenburghny.com.

PAUL FEINER
Greenburgh Town Supervisor

As you know, the Board of Ethics’ (BoE) makeup is governed by the Code of Ethics, Section 570-11 (B), which reads: “Such Board of Ethics shall not be constituted of a majority of any political party in the Town….”

Presently, the BoE’s includes one Republican, one Independent, two Democrats. Ms. Reed’s (Democrat/Alternate) appointment, while very important to us, does not fill the vacant seat of either a Republican or an Independent.

Therefore, I am respectfully requesting the Town Board continue its efforts to fill the one vacant seat on the board, and perhaps a second alternate, thus ensuring our board will always have a quorum and be in a position to serve the Town of Greenburgh.

Thank you.

Blase J. Spinozzi, Chairperson

Board of Ethics, Town of Greenburgh

In Irvington, Citizens Rise Up Against a Burgeoning Deer Population

In Irvington, Citizens Rise Up Against a Burgeoning Deer Population

March 24, 2024
By Jeff Wilson-- Across the rivertowns, war between residents and a proliferating deer population may be imminent. The latest indicator...
Read More

Irvington Flag Football Catching on with Players

Irvington Flag Football Catching on with Players

March 23, 2024
By Tom Pedulla--- Justin Myers was not sure what to expect when he became head coach of the Irvington-Bronxville girls’...
Read More
Shovels & Rope: Couples Therapy Through Music

Shovels & Rope: Couples Therapy Through Music

March 21, 2024
By Alan Sculley-- Michael Trent and Cary Ann Hearst, the husband and wife duo that record and tour as Shovels...
Read More
Residents, Officials Rip Report on Edgemont Incorporation

Residents, Officials Rip Report on Edgemont Incorporation

March 21, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Residents and town officials crammed into Greenburgh Town Hall Wednesday to rip a draft report from a...
Read More
Irvington High Senior Wins $80K in Science Talent Search

Irvington High Senior Wins $80K in Science Talent Search

March 20, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Irvington High School senior Christopher Zorn earned an $80,000 award after finishing in sixth place in the...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow’s New TAG Party Wins the Lion’s Share of Open Trustee Seats

Sleepy Hollow’s New TAG Party Wins the Lion’s Share of Open Trustee Seats

March 19, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- The Transparent Accountable Government (TAG) Party, founded by first term mayor Martin Rutyna, took two of the...
Read More
Latimer Delivers Optimistic State of the County Address

Latimer Delivers Optimistic State of the County Address

March 18, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- In what could be his final State of the County Address, Westchester County Executive George Latimer last...
Read More
Horror Vacui

Horror Vacui

March 18, 2024
HORROR VACUI: The unbearable density of being By Krista Madsen– OUTER SPACE I learned this expression “horror vacui” from my friend Andrew...
Read More
Irvington High Band Performs Outside Islanders Game

Irvington High Band Performs Outside Islanders Game

March 18, 2024
By Tom Pedulla--- Let’s get this show on the road! The Irvington High School band did exactly that when it...
Read More
