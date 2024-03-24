Greenburgh News WANTED—A REPUBLICAN OR INDEPENDENT TO SERVE ON THE GREENBURGH BOARD OF ETHICS Published 2 hours ago2h ago March 24, 2024 The Greenburgh Board of Ethics is looking for a Republican or registered Independent to serve on that Board. The town code requires the Board to include representatives of different political parties, and we currently have vacancies. If you reside in the town of Greenburgh (including the incorporated villages), and if you are a registered as Republican or Independent and would like to be considered please e mail townboard@greenburghny.com. PAUL FEINER Greenburgh Town SupervisorSponsor As you know, the Board of Ethics’ (BoE) makeup is governed by the Code of Ethics, Section 570-11 (B), which reads: “Such Board of Ethics shall not be constituted of a majority of any political party in the Town….” Presently, the BoE’s includes one Republican, one Independent, two Democrats. Ms. Reed’s (Democrat/Alternate) appointment, while very important to us, does not fill the vacant seat of either a Republican or an Independent. Therefore, I am respectfully requesting the Town Board continue its efforts to fill the one vacant seat on the board, and perhaps a second alternate, thus ensuring our board will always have a quorum and be in a position to serve the Town of Greenburgh. Thank you. Blase J. Spinozzi, Chairperson Board of Ethics, Town of Greenburgh Read or leave a comment on this story...Sponsor Community NewsEnvironmental NewsIrvington News In Irvington, Citizens Rise Up Against a Burgeoning Deer Population March 24, 2024 By Jeff Wilson-- Across the rivertowns, war between residents and a proliferating deer population may be imminent. The latest indicator... Read More Greenburgh News WANTED—A REPUBLICAN OR INDEPENDENT TO SERVE ON THE GREENBURGH BOARD OF ETHICS March 24, 2024 The Greenburgh Board of Ethics is looking for a Republican or registered Independent to serve on that Board. The town... Read More Irvington NewsRivertowns Sports Irvington Flag Football Catching on with Players March 23, 2024 By Tom Pedulla--- Justin Myers was not sure what to expect when he became head coach of the Irvington-Bronxville girls’... Read More Arts & EntertainmentTarrytown News Shovels & Rope: Couples Therapy Through Music March 21, 2024 By Alan Sculley-- Michael Trent and Cary Ann Hearst, the husband and wife duo that record and tour as Shovels... Read More Government & PoliticsGreenburgh News Residents, Officials Rip Report on Edgemont Incorporation March 21, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- Residents and town officials crammed into Greenburgh Town Hall Wednesday to rip a draft report from a... Read More Irvington NewsSchool News Irvington High Senior Wins $80K in Science Talent Search March 20, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- Irvington High School senior Christopher Zorn earned an $80,000 award after finishing in sixth place in the... Read More Government & PoliticsSleepy Hollow News Sleepy Hollow’s New TAG Party Wins the Lion’s Share of Open Trustee Seats March 19, 2024 By Barrett Seaman-- The Transparent Accountable Government (TAG) Party, founded by first term mayor Martin Rutyna, took two of the... Read More Government & PoliticsTop News Latimer Delivers Optimistic State of the County Address March 18, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- In what could be his final State of the County Address, Westchester County Executive George Latimer last... Read More Health NewsLifestyles Horror Vacui March 18, 2024 HORROR VACUI: The unbearable density of being By Krista Madsen– OUTER SPACE I learned this expression “horror vacui” from my friend Andrew... Read More Irvington NewsSchool News Irvington High Band Performs Outside Islanders Game March 18, 2024 By Tom Pedulla--- Let’s get this show on the road! The Irvington High School band did exactly that when it... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint