WANTED—A REPUBLICAN OR INDEPENDENT TO SERVE ON THE GREENBURGH BOARD OF ETHICS

March 24, 2024

The Greenburgh Board of Ethics is looking for a Republican or registered Independent to serve on that Board. The town code requires the Board to include representatives of different political parties, and we currently have vacancies.

If you reside in the town of Greenburgh (including the incorporated villages), and if you are a registered as Republican or Independent and would like to be considered please e mail townboard@greenburghny.com.

PAUL FEINER

Greenburgh Town Supervisor

As you know, the Board of Ethics’ (BoE) makeup is governed by the Code of Ethics, Section 570-11 (B), which reads: “Such Board of Ethics shall not be constituted of a majority of any political party in the Town….”

Presently, the BoE’s includes one Republican, one Independent, two Democrats. Ms. Reed’s (Democrat/Alternate) appointment, while very important to us, does not fill the vacant seat of either a Republican or an Independent.

Therefore, I am respectfully requesting the Town Board continue its efforts to fill the one vacant seat on the board, and perhaps a second alternate, thus ensuring our board will always have a quorum and be in a position to serve the Town of Greenburgh.

Thank you.

Blase J. Spinozzi, Chairperson

Board of Ethics, Town of Greenburgh