Uptick in Home Burglaries Prompts Warning From Irvington Police

July 21, 2023

By Barrett Seaman—

Home burglaries have been relatively rare in the rivertowns in recent years. Until late last year, Irvington had none in 2022, following only one the year before. Since then, however, there have been four—five when the one in late 2022 is added—the last two on or around July 14, according to Police Chief Francis Pignatelli.

This breakout of break-ins prompted the chief to send a message to the community, reporting the trend and noting that they have generally been occurring in the evening hours, “…targeting single family homes while residents are either away or just out for the evening.”

“Generally, the items taken are currency and jewelry or other similar high-value items,” Chief Pignatelli shared in an email. While neighboring villages have not experienced a similar jump, the departments public memo said that “multiple organized criminal groups” are involved. “We further believe,” the report continued, “that one or more of these groups are responsible for the criminal activity that has recently occurred in the Village.”

“Additionally,” the report states,” it appears that new groups are emerging frequently and traveling across various states, making it difficult to investigate and identify these criminal organizations and their members.

Irvington’s Detective Division “is aggressively investigating all leads of our reported burglaries,” Pignatelli assured village residents. Irvington is also participating in a task force with other law enforcement agencies in Westchester, sharing intelligence and also increasing neighborhood patrols.

Residents are urged to be vigilant and follow the old maxim, “If you see something, say something.” Pignatelli reminds Irvingtonians that the plice department has “a Dark House program; if you are away for a few days or even a few weeks, give us a call. We will collect some information from you and then check on your residence frequently while you are away. You can also apply online:

https://www.irvingtonnv.gov/DocumentCenter/View/9522/Dark-House-Check-Application.”

And lock your doors when you leave home.