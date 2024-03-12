Sponsor
United Sleepy Hollow Election 2024
Health News
Tarrytown News

Today’s Lesson: Stop the Bleeding

Tarrytown Police Officer Devon Bautista practices plugging an arterial bleed in a simulated body part
March 11, 2024

By Barrett Seaman–

Police officers summoned to a scene can’t always predict whether the situation will call for them to be combatants, psychologists or emergency medical technicians. One of the most unnerving scenarios involves someone with uncontrolled bleeding from an arterial wound, where fast, informed action can mean the difference between life or death.

This week, five members of the Tarrytown Police Department traveled to Phelps Hospital for what was for at least some of them a refresher course in how to stop the bleeding. Conducting the session was Phelps Physician’s Assistant Max Auerbach, an experienced emergency room specialist who has seen his share of life-threatening bleeds. A major wound—from the femoral artery in the upper leg, for example—would kill a person in three minutes if untreated.

Sponsor
Donate to The Hudson Independent

All the officers routinely carry professional tourniquets with them on patrol, along with gauze packs used to stop bleeding that a tourniquet cannot. Auerbach reviewed the proper application, including using the attached “windlass” to tighten the tourniquet to the point where it is effective. “When applied correctly,” he told the class that also included Phelps security officers, “a tourniquet should hurt.”

“A little bit of pain—but you get to live?” he posed. “I think that’s a pretty good trade-off.”

Phelps Physician’s Assistant Max Auerbach coaches cops on how to save lives

There are situations where officers might not have access to a professional tourniquet, such as Tarrytown Police Officers carry with them. In the Boston Marathon bombing a decade ago, Auerbach said, 80% of those seriously wounded were saved by tourniquets, most of which were makeshift–literally stopgap—substitutes like neckties or belts. Lesson being: make do with what you have.

Harder still than limb wounds where tourniquets can be applied are torso wounds—stomach or chest wounds where the source of the bleeding is harder to reach. Here, Auerbach preached the virtues of packed gauze steeped in clot-inducing medication. The officers were encouraged to stuff gauze packs into a simulated wound in a simulated rubberized body part enough to staunch the bleeding from within.

Lung wounds pose tougher challenges, as victims struggling for air may suck it through an external wound and not reach the lung where it is needed. One solution, Auerbach said, was to find a plastic packet, like a potato chip bag, and tape it across the wound so that diverted air would be drawn into the lungs.

There are some bleeding wounds that are beyond the reach of anyone other than a surgeon in a hospital, in which case the only remedy is to get to one as quickly as possible. Cops can do that too.

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Sponsor
Andrea Martone - Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow real estate agent
Today’s Lesson: Stop the Bleeding

Today’s Lesson: Stop the Bleeding

March 11, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- Police officers summoned to a scene can’t always predict whether the situation will call for them to...
Read More
One World Launches Global Connections Program at Washington Irving

One World Launches Global Connections Program at Washington Irving

March 11, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- One World recently launched its Global Connections Program at Washington Irving Intermediate School in the Tarrytown School...
Read More
When Everybody’s Irish

When Everybody’s Irish

March 11, 2024
Yes, it’s true that everyone has at least a little Irish in them on St. Patrick’s Day.  But the annual...
Read More
35: Becoming Mother

35: Becoming Mother

March 11, 2024
BECOMING MOTHER: Good eggs break and bleed By Krista Madsen– It just occurred to me when I was making mental note of...
Read More
A Birdseye View of the State of the Union

A Birdseye View of the State of the Union

March 10, 2024
Kate Farley, 35, who happens to be the wife of Westchester County Legislator and Irvington native David Imamura, got a...
Read More
Changes Sought to Crosswalk in Dobbs Ferry Following Pedestrian Accident

Changes Sought to Crosswalk in Dobbs Ferry Following Pedestrian Accident

March 9, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- An online petition is circulating calling for changes at a crosswalk in front of Chauncey Square in...
Read More
Irvington’s Low Budget, High Tech ‘BOT’ Battles It Out in Rockland

Irvington’s Low Budget, High Tech ‘BOT’ Battles It Out in Rockland

March 9, 2024
By Jeff Wilson--      The contraption parked in the school hallway resembled a lawn mower equipped with a jumble of...
Read More
Ideas Emerge to Close the Local News Gap in the Rivertowns

Ideas Emerge to Close the Local News Gap in the Rivertowns

March 8, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- The January announcement of the closure of three local Westchester newspapers, including the Rivertowns Enterprise, has sparked...
Read More
Man Indicted for Attempted Murder of Ex-Girlfriend in SH

Man Indicted for Attempted Murder of Ex-Girlfriend in SH

March 7, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- A 39-year-old man was arraigned on a 27-count indictment Thursday for shooting his former girlfriend in her...
Read More
The Indy Wins Grant For Political Coverage

The Indy Wins Grant For Political Coverage

March 6, 2024
We’d like to share a bit of good news—certainly for us, but we think for our followers throughout the rivertowns:...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
0 views
bookmark icon