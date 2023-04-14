Community NewsDobbs Ferry NewsSleepy Hollow News Three Charged in Residential Burglaries in SH, Dobbs Ferry Published 4 hours ago4h ago • Bookmarks: 1 Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background. April 14, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo– Three men from Queens were charged last month in connection with residential burglaries in Sleepy Hollow and Dobbs Ferry.Sponsor The arrests were announced by Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah as part of a crackdown on burglaries and robberies throughout the county at homes and businesses. “Ensuring residents feel safe at home or when doing business in Westchester is an important priority for the DA’s Office,” Rocah stated. “The latest indictments and charges for recent incidents across Westchester should send a strong message that my office and the 42 police departments we work with on a daily basis across this county remain committed to protecting Westchester residents and businesses.” On March 16, the Sleepy Hollow Police Department arrested William Sierra-Galeano, 57 and Cristian Eduardo Espinosa-Silva, 26, both of Queens, for a residential burglary in the village where they allegedly stole approximately $40,000 cash and $20,000 worth of jewelry. Both defendants were arraigned March 16 on felony charges of Burglary in the Second Degree. Bail was set at $50,000 cash/$100,000 bond/$200,000 partially secured bond. This followed their arrest by Dobbs Ferry Police Department on March 15, along with a third Queens man, Manuel Marin-Jimenez, 42, for a residential burglary in Dobbs Ferry, where they allegedly stole cash, jewelry and handbags valued at approximately $25,000. All three defendants were arraigned for the Dobbs Ferry incident on March 16 in the Village of Dobbs Ferry Court on felony charges of Burglary in the Second Degree. Bail was set for Sierra-Galeano at $2,000 cash/$10,000 bond, $50,000 partially secured bond; for Marin-Jimenez at $4,000 cash/$20,000 bond/$100,000 partially secured bond; and for Espinosa-Silva $4,000 cash/$15,000 bond/$100,000 partially secured bond. Greenburgh, Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown, Irvington, Hastings and Ardsley police all assisted with the arrests. Read or leave a comment on this story...Sponsor Arts & EntertainmentCommunity News Irena Portenko Plays Piano to Save Lives April 14, 2023 By Barrett Seaman-- It was a little over a year ago, March 27, when Dobbs Ferry resident and concert pianist... Read More Community NewsDobbs Ferry NewsSleepy Hollow News Three Charged in Residential Burglaries in SH, Dobbs Ferry April 14, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo-- Three men from Queens were charged last month in connection with residential burglaries in Sleepy Hollow and... Read More Tarrytown News Track Fire Lights Up Hudson Line in Tarrytown April 12, 2023 Tarrytown residents living along the river east of the Washington Irving Boat Club, were awakened by flames lighting the early... Read More Environmental News What is a Repair Café? April 12, 2023 By Suzie Fromer Repair Cafes are community events where volunteer repair coaches from your town help fix your beloved but... Read More Government & PoliticsWestchester News WHAT THE COUNTY IS DOING THAT YOU OUGHT TO KNOW ABOUT April 10, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— What happens in White Plains, seat of the county government, does not always stay in White Plains,... Read More Environmental News Discharge of Radioactive Wastewater from Indian Point Under Scrutiny April 5, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- Elected officials, municipal leaders and environmental groups are collectively criticizing a plan to dump one million gallons... Read More School NewsSleepy Hollow News Sleepy Hollow Students Get a Taste of a Career in the Trades April 5, 2023 By Jeff Wilson-- Perched in the driver’s seat of a cement truck operating the controls, Tyler was having the time... Read More Rivertowns Sports Local High School Baseball Squads Enter Season Swinging April 3, 2023 By Tom Pedulla--- The Hudson Independent previews the local varsity high school baseball teams for the 2023 season. DOBBS FERRY... Read More Government & PoliticsSleepy Hollow News Rutyna Sworn In As New Sleepy Hollow Mayor April 3, 2023 By Barrett Seaman-- With Washington Irving’s portrait on the wall behind him, Martin Rutyna took the oath of office as... Read More Arts & EntertainmentGovernment & Politics Is ChatGPT Soulful Enough to be a Real Writer? April 2, 2023 Not yet! My experiments with the platform are unremarkable and nonthreatening By Krista Madsen - News of late is how... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint