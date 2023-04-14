Three Charged in Residential Burglaries in SH, Dobbs Ferry

April 14, 2023

By Rick Pezzullo–

Three men from Queens were charged last month in connection with residential burglaries in Sleepy Hollow and Dobbs Ferry.

The arrests were announced by Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah as part of a crackdown on burglaries and robberies throughout the county at homes and businesses.

“Ensuring residents feel safe at home or when doing business in Westchester is an important priority for the DA’s Office,” Rocah stated. “The latest indictments and charges for recent incidents across Westchester should send a strong message that my office and the 42 police departments we work with on a daily basis across this county remain committed to protecting Westchester residents and businesses.”

On March 16, the Sleepy Hollow Police Department arrested William Sierra-Galeano, 57 and Cristian Eduardo Espinosa-Silva, 26, both of Queens, for a residential burglary in the village where they allegedly stole approximately $40,000 cash and $20,000 worth of jewelry.

Both defendants were arraigned March 16 on felony charges of Burglary in the Second Degree. Bail was set at $50,000 cash/$100,000 bond/$200,000 partially secured bond. This followed their arrest by Dobbs Ferry Police Department on March 15, along with a third Queens man, Manuel Marin-Jimenez, 42, for a residential burglary in Dobbs Ferry, where they allegedly stole cash, jewelry and handbags valued at approximately $25,000.

All three defendants were arraigned for the Dobbs Ferry incident on March 16 in the Village of Dobbs Ferry Court on felony charges of Burglary in the Second Degree. Bail was set for Sierra-Galeano at $2,000 cash/$10,000 bond, $50,000 partially secured bond; for Marin-Jimenez at $4,000 cash/$20,000 bond/$100,000 partially secured bond; and for Espinosa-Silva $4,000 cash/$15,000 bond/$100,000 partially secured bond.

Greenburgh, Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown, Irvington, Hastings and Ardsley police all assisted with the arrests.