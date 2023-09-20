The TaSH Receives National, Regional and State Recognition

September 20, 2023

The TaSH, otherwise known as The Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow Farmers Market, was named the Number Two farmers market in New York State this week, coming in behind only the North Tonawanda City Market (north of Buffalo), which was named the top farmers market in the whole country.

This is the second year in a row The TaSH was ranked in the nationwide contest from the American Farmland Trust and the Farmers Market Coalition, the only national ranking of farmers markets that includes a database of more than 7,000 markets across the country.

This year The TaSH also ranked 10th best in the Northeast and one of the top 50 markets in the country in the competition.

“We are absolutely thrilled for our market to get this recognition and to move up to second place in the state,” said Tammy Bordeaux, co-president of The TaSH. “The TaSH ranked sixth last year. We are so proud of our amazing roster of vendors, our generous food assistance programs, our talented slate of musicians, our programming partners and all the talented staff and volunteers who work hard to make every visit to The TaSH the best.”

