Residents Unleash Opposition to Dog Park in Tarrytown

April 29, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

The possibility of a dog park being built in Neperan Park in Tarrytown is not sitting well with neighbors.

During two recent Board of Trustees meetings, several residents have expressed their opposition to the village considering using a grant to install a dog park in the residentially located Neperan Park.

“This idea of putting a dog park there is a terrible idea, an awful idea,” Bob Suhr, a longtime resident of Hamilton Place, told trustees at an April 15 meeting. “No one wants to live by there and listen to sounds of dogs barking and yelping all day long. I go to that park for peace and quiet. A dog park will ruin the ambiance of that park.”

“That park has a particular serenity and a community tenderness that makes it unique,” said David Kezur, a resident of Grove St. who has lived across from the park for more than 30 years. “This would be significantly impacted by noise and chaotic energy of a dog park.”

A few months ago, the village conducted an online survey to gauge the public’s interest in a dog park at Neperan Park after some residents came forward supporting having such a facility in Tarrytown as neighboring Sleepy Hollow and Elmsford offer.

However, frequent users of Neperan Park maintained there are already issues with dogs being unleashed and their owner’s leaving feces on the grounds.

“I don’t think Neperan Park is the right place,” said Sylvia Rolinski. “A dog park would detract significantly from the intended use.”

“Let the park be. It’s a beautiful place. Please don’t run it,” said John Osterman of Grove St., who headed a now defunct Friends of Neperan Park group.

Tarrytown Mayor Karen Brown stressed the idea of a dog park was in the infancy stage.

“We are not close to any plans for this dog park,” she said, noting the total cost of constructing a dog park was a concern to trustees. “We will make sure as we move forward whether a decision is made to investigate it further or drop it everyone will know when that decision is made.”