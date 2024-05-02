Healthcare Workers Call on Phelps for Pensions and Other Benefits

May 2, 2024

By Barrett Seaman–

It wasn’t a picket line in the traditional sense in which people are discouraged from entering a business. But as a show of force, the “informational rally” in front of the main entrance of Phelps Hospital on Wednesday by members of 1199 SEIU, the healthcare workers union, got the desired attention of the hospital’s management, as well as the press and the public.

According to 1199 spokesperson Rose Ryan, about 500 service workers (patient care assistants, drivers, clerks) and 400 registered nurses have been negotiating a new contract for the past 18 months, without discernible progress, they say. Dressed in purple tee shirts and carrying placards, hundreds of union members marched peacefully along the sidewalk with call and response chants of “No pensions? More tension.”

Support our Sponsors





“We have served this community, through COVID and beyond, putting our lives and our family’s lives on the line to provide quality care to our patients,” said Anne Green, a patient care associate at Phelps for 23 years. “Management hailed us as ‘heroes.’ Now, these feel like empty words.”

What they want is what they say other Northwell workers, including those at Northern Westchester Hospital in Mt. Kisco, already have: guaranteed pensions instead of the current 401(k) accounts, family health insurance policies with zero premiums, free prescriptions and a fund for career advancement training. According to Ryan, union members “want really nothing more than parity with what other hospitals have.”

In addition to Phelps, 1199 members are also targeting STARS Rehabilitation, another Northwell facility in Bay Shore on Long Island.

For its part, Phelps issued a single statement through spokesman Todd Dezen: “Northwell Health respects the right of 1199 members to engage in informational picketing. This is not a strike and will not interfere with normal operations,” the statement read. “Phelps Hospital will continue to provide the excellent care that our patients depend on. As our negotiations with 1199 continue, we remain committed to bargaining in good faith to reach a final agreement.”