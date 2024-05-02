Support our Sponsors
  • Crafts at Lyndhurst
  • RiverArts Music Tour
  • St. John's Westchester Orthopedic Center
  • Luxury Group Auction - Irvington, NY real estate sale
Community News

Healthcare Workers Call on Phelps for Pensions and Other Benefits

• Bookmarks: 8

Members of 1199 healthcare workers union outside Phelps Hospital
May 2, 2024

By Barrett Seaman–

It wasn’t a picket line in the traditional sense in which people are discouraged from entering a business. But as a show of force, the “informational rally” in front of the main entrance of Phelps Hospital on Wednesday by members of 1199 SEIU, the healthcare workers union, got the desired attention of the hospital’s management, as well as the press and the public.

According to 1199 spokesperson Rose Ryan, about 500 service workers (patient care assistants, drivers, clerks) and 400 registered nurses have been negotiating a new contract for the past 18 months, without discernible progress, they say. Dressed in purple tee shirts and carrying placards, hundreds of union members marched peacefully along the sidewalk with call and response chants of “No pensions? More tension.”

Support our Sponsors
  • Luxury Group Auction - Irvington, NY real estate sale
  • Sunnyside Federal Savings & Loan - Irvington, NY
  • Donate to The Hudson Independent

“We have served this community, through COVID and beyond, putting our lives and our family’s lives on the line to provide quality care to our patients,” said Anne Green, a patient care associate at Phelps for 23 years. “Management hailed us as ‘heroes.’ Now, these feel like empty words.”

What they want is what they say other Northwell workers, including those at Northern Westchester Hospital in Mt. Kisco, already have: guaranteed pensions instead of the current 401(k) accounts, family health insurance policies with zero premiums, free prescriptions and a fund for career advancement training. According to Ryan, union members “want really nothing more than parity with what other hospitals have.”

In addition to Phelps, 1199 members are also targeting STARS Rehabilitation, another Northwell facility in Bay Shore on Long Island.

For its part, Phelps issued a single statement through spokesman Todd Dezen: “Northwell Health respects the right of 1199 members to engage in informational picketing. This is not a strike and will not interfere with normal operations,” the statement read.  “Phelps Hospital will continue to provide the excellent care that our patients depend on. As our negotiations with 1199 continue, we remain committed to bargaining in good faith to reach a final agreement.”

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Ardsley on Hudson PTSA - VOTE
  • Tranquility Spa - Scarsdale
  • Piccola Trattoria Dobbs Ferry
  • Newington Cropsey Birds in Art
  • Andrea Martone - Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow real estate agent
  • Irvington PTSA
Healthcare Workers Call on Phelps for Pensions and Other Benefits

Healthcare Workers Call on Phelps for Pensions and Other Benefits

May 2, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- It wasn’t a picket line in the traditional sense in which people are discouraged from entering a...
Read More
Transfiguration Catholic School in Tarrytown to Close

Transfiguration Catholic School in Tarrytown to Close

May 2, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- A Catholic school that has served the Tarrytown community for 75 years will be closing next month....
Read More
Dobbs Ferry Officials Condemn Racist Incidents

Dobbs Ferry Officials Condemn Racist Incidents

May 1, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Village officials strongly condemned two alleged racist incidents that took place in Dobbs Ferry during the past...
Read More
Modernization of Franklin Courts to Take Three Years

Modernization of Franklin Courts to Take Three Years

April 30, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Redevelopment of the affordable rental complex Franklin Courts in Tarrytown is projected to take at least three...
Read More
Mayday, Mayday, Mayday

Mayday, Mayday, Mayday

April 29, 2024
MAYDAY, MAYDAY, MAYDAY: Help x 3 with scenes from Bosch By Krista Madsen– In The Handmaid’s Tale—which I’ve finally just read and then...
Read More
Thanks to Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley, Another Wish Comes True

Thanks to Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley, Another Wish Comes True

April 29, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- When the Make-A-Wish Foundation grants a wish to a critically ill child, they pull out all the...
Read More
Residents Unleash Opposition to Dog Park in Tarrytown

Residents Unleash Opposition to Dog Park in Tarrytown

April 29, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The possibility of a dog park being built in Neperan Park in Tarrytown is not sitting well...
Read More
A Coalescing of Crawls Boosts Local Bars–and a Bookstore

A Coalescing of Crawls Boosts Local Bars–and a Bookstore

April 28, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- Saturday, April 27 was in many ways a perfect storm of rivertowns activity—particularly in Tarrytown and Sleepy...
Read More
“Dance More” Joan Osborne Urges Her Audiences

“Dance More” Joan Osborne Urges Her Audiences

April 27, 2024
By W.B. King-- Crisscrossing the nation over the last 30-plus years performing her unique brand of soulful-Americana-bluesy-pop, Joan Osbourne came...
Read More
Biden Comes to Irvington: Timeline of a Presidential Visit

Biden Comes to Irvington: Timeline of a Presidential Visit

April 26, 2024
By Barrett Seaman— Over the course of a few hours on Thursday, April 25, the President of the United States...
Read More
8 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
70 views
bookmark icon