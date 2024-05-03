“Visions of Nature” Launches Ardsley Village Hall Gallery

May 3, 2024

By Kris DiLorenzo–

The Village of Ardsley’s inaugural art exhibit is open in Village Hall, in a gallery established to showcase work by local artists.

Carol Perron Sommerfield’s “Visions of Nature,” which opened April 27 and is on view through Sept. 13, comprises 44 paintings curated from the past 12 years of her work.

“I’m honored to be the inaugural exhibitor at the new Ardsley Village Hall Gallery,” Somfimerfield told the Rivertowns Current. “This show is all about landscapes. One of the reasons I picked this theme was because of the Pollinator Pathway connection. [Sommerfield is the founder and chair of the citizen-run project.] I really wanted to tie into this focus that I have on land, loving the land, trying to restore it, and trying to represent it so people can appreciate it.”

Twenty-five percent of any sales from the exhibit, in person and online at frogsleapgallery.com, will benefit two organizations that protect and improve Ardsley’s natural resources: Bronx River/Sound Shore Audubon and the Westchester Parks Foundation.

Sommerfield’s paintings — watercolors (with and without pastel), oils, acrylic, and mixed media — capture her relationship to land, water, and wetlands: she paints in Ardsley during the fall, winter, and spring; in summer she paints at Lake Muskoday, near Roscoe in the Catskills.

Sommerfield dipped into her own collection for some works from her 2023 “Returning” exhibit at the Greenburgh Public Library, for which she painted 12 hours a day for two months, producing 109 paintings for the large space. For the current exhibit, she said, “Some paintings were done frantically in the last two months.”

