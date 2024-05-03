Dobbs Ferry Man Charged with Illegally Possessing Firearms and Explosives

May 3, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

A Dobbs Ferry man could face up to 15 years in prison after being charged Thursday with illegal possession of more than 30 firearms and explosive devices.

James Neff, 61, was charged May 2 by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and United States Attorney for the South District of New York with one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition after a felony conviction, having previously been convicted on New York State charges of a crime punishable for a term longer than one year.

“As alleged, James Neff, some 23 years after having been convicted on similar state charges for criminal possession of a weapon, has again illegally stockpiled numerous firearms, including what appear to be assault rifles and personally manufactured firearms, or ‘ghost guns,’ a significant amount of ammunition, and suspected materials and paraphernalia consistent with suspected homemade and improvised explosive devices,” said Damian Williams, the U.S. Attorney.

“James Neff allegedly amassed and stored an alarming collection of suspected explosives, materials for improvised explosive devices, and more than 30 firearms – some of which were assault rifles and unregistered ‘ghost guns.,’” said James Smith, FBI Assistant Director in Charge. “There is no reasonable explanation to justify the arsenal law enforcement discovered, and convicted felons with access to such armaments pose an incredible threat to public safety. The FBI will continue to confiscate weapons from criminals and ensure these devices are not used to inflict harm against our citizens.”

According to a complaint filed in White Plains federal court, on May 1 members of law enforcement executed search warrants on Neff’s residence and two storage units known to be possessed and rented by him. After executing these searches, members of law enforcement discovered more than 30 firearms, including firearms that appeared to be personally manufactured and assault rifle-style firearms; a significant amount of ammunition; and suspected explosives-related materials, including multiple books on how to make homemade or improvised explosives, such as “The Anarchist Arsenal, Improvised Incendiary and Explosives Techniques,” “How to Bury Your Goods,” and multiple volumes of the “Improvised Munitions Black Book.”

In addition, members of law enforcement also found suspected precursors to explosives, suspected low explosives or smokeless powders, and other items consistent with the preparation of homemade explosive devices, including what appeared to be fuse that can be used to initiate a low explosive, cardboard containers with endcaps, a pipe with two endcaps, and grenade bodies, items which could be used to create readily assembled explosive devices.

After the searches, Neff admitted to owning the firearms and suspected explosives chemicals and related materials and to storing them at his house in Dobbs Ferry before moving them to storage units.

Law enforcement agencies that took part in the investigation included the FBI’s Westchester County Safe Streets Task Force, the Westchester County Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, the Greenburgh Drug and Alcohol Task Force, the Dobbs Ferry Police Department, the FBI’s Philadelphia Division, New York State Police, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.