Dobbs Ferry Officials Condemn Racist Incidents

May 1, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

Village officials strongly condemned two alleged racist incidents that took place in Dobbs Ferry during the past week.

In a statement released by the village April 29, it was reported that a man visiting Dobbs Ferry at Waterfront Park called 911 claiming that a black man was threatening him and children in the playground. Dobbs Ferry Police investigated the claim and quickly determined the report was false.

Nonetheless, Mayor Vincent Rossillo and Village Administrator Robert Yamuder met with the black man and Police Chief Manuel Guevara was going to contact him as well.

Meanwhile, last weekend a local resident spotted a swastika that had been drawn on a trash receptacle outside the Post Office and Police Station. A report was taken and the symbol was painted over.

“The mayor, Board of Trustees and the rest of the village government condemns all racism and discrimination in any form. Sadly, these are not the only racial incidents Dobbs Ferry has experienced in the last few years,” village officials stated. “We strive to be a welcoming, inclusive village where all residents and visitors feel safe from prejudice, and where diversity and respect for human rights are considered core values. We are all in this together.”

“We very much appreciate the witnesses of both incidents who have brought these issues to our attention. We are all part of the same Dobbs Ferry community, and our continued vibrancy depends on all of us doing our part to ensure the safety and inclusion of every single member of our village,” officials continued. “We also want to remind everyone that false accusations of threats squander police resources and may amount to a chargeable offense.”

The swastika graffiti is being investigated as a hate crime. Guevara did not return a phone message left for him seeking additional information on the incidents.

 

 

