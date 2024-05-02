Dobbs Ferry NewsTop News Dobbs Ferry Officials Condemn Racist Incidents Published 1 min ago1 min ago • Bookmarks: 1 May 1, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo— Village officials strongly condemned two alleged racist incidents that took place in Dobbs Ferry during the past week. In a statement released by the village April 29, it was reported that a man visiting Dobbs Ferry at Waterfront Park called 911 claiming that a black man was threatening him and children in the playground. Dobbs Ferry Police investigated the claim and quickly determined the report was false.Support our Sponsors Nonetheless, Mayor Vincent Rossillo and Village Administrator Robert Yamuder met with the black man and Police Chief Manuel Guevara was going to contact him as well. Meanwhile, last weekend a local resident spotted a swastika that had been drawn on a trash receptacle outside the Post Office and Police Station. A report was taken and the symbol was painted over. “The mayor, Board of Trustees and the rest of the village government condemns all racism and discrimination in any form. Sadly, these are not the only racial incidents Dobbs Ferry has experienced in the last few years,” village officials stated. “We strive to be a welcoming, inclusive village where all residents and visitors feel safe from prejudice, and where diversity and respect for human rights are considered core values. We are all in this together.” “We very much appreciate the witnesses of both incidents who have brought these issues to our attention. We are all part of the same Dobbs Ferry community, and our continued vibrancy depends on all of us doing our part to ensure the safety and inclusion of every single member of our village,” officials continued. “We also want to remind everyone that false accusations of threats squander police resources and may amount to a chargeable offense.” The swastika graffiti is being investigated as a hate crime. Guevara did not return a phone message left for him seeking additional information on the incidents. Read or leave a comment on this story...Support our Sponsors Dobbs Ferry NewsTop News Dobbs Ferry Officials Condemn Racist Incidents May 1, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- Village officials strongly condemned two alleged racist incidents that took place in Dobbs Ferry during the past... Read More Community NewsTarrytown News Modernization of Franklin Courts to Take Three Years April 30, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- Redevelopment of the affordable rental complex Franklin Courts in Tarrytown is projected to take at least three... Read More Arts & EntertainmentLifestyles Mayday, Mayday, Mayday April 29, 2024 MAYDAY, MAYDAY, MAYDAY: Help x 3 with scenes from Bosch By Krista Madsen– In The Handmaid’s Tale—which I’ve finally just read and then... Read More Community NewsSleepy Hollow News Thanks to Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley, Another Wish Comes True April 29, 2024 By Barrett Seaman-- When the Make-A-Wish Foundation grants a wish to a critically ill child, they pull out all the... Read More Government & PoliticsTarrytown News Residents Unleash Opposition to Dog Park in Tarrytown April 29, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- The possibility of a dog park being built in Neperan Park in Tarrytown is not sitting well... Read More Arts & EntertainmentSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News A Coalescing of Crawls Boosts Local Bars–and a Bookstore April 28, 2024 By Barrett Seaman-- Saturday, April 27 was in many ways a perfect storm of rivertowns activity—particularly in Tarrytown and Sleepy... Read More Arts & EntertainmentTarrytown News “Dance More” Joan Osborne Urges Her Audiences April 27, 2024 By W.B. King-- Crisscrossing the nation over the last 30-plus years performing her unique brand of soulful-Americana-bluesy-pop, Joan Osbourne came... Read More Government & PoliticsIrvington News Biden Comes to Irvington: Timeline of a Presidential Visit April 26, 2024 By Barrett Seaman— Over the course of a few hours on Thursday, April 25, the President of the United States... Read More ArdsleyDobbs Ferry NewsHastings-on-HudsonIrvington NewsSchool News Rivertown High Schools Rank High in Latest U.S. News Assessment April 25, 2024 U.S. News & World Report has come out with its 2024 rankings of public high schools, and four rivertown schools... Read More ArdsleyDobbs Ferry NewsHastings-on-HudsonIrvington NewsSchool NewsSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News Board of Education Races Set in Local School Districts April 25, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- When residents head to the polls May 21 to vote on the annual school budgets, they will... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint