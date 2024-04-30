Modernization of Franklin Courts to Take Three Years

April 30, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

Redevelopment of the affordable rental complex Franklin Courts in Tarrytown is projected to take at least three years.

Wilder Balter Partners (WBP) Development LLC is seeking site plan approval from the village Planning Board to demolish the existing outdated buildings near the Tarrytown Train Station and replace them with two multi-family buildings and 11 townhouses.

The number of one to four-bedroom units at the complex will increase from 70 to 80. Most tenants will continue to only pay 30 percent of their household income for rent. Approximately 140 parking spaces will be provided.

If the projected timeline for financing and village approvals proceeds as scheduled, construction would begin in September 2025 and be completed in June 2028.

While construction is underway, existing tenants will have to be relocated, which is slated to be done in phases.

Once the new units are finished, current occupants will be given preference to move back to Franklin Courts and Franklin Towers.

WBP representatives told planners April 29 all residents will receive relocation financial assistance and the developer will pay the difference in rent if the temporary apartments where tenants will live costs more than the rent at Franklin Courts.

Relocation notices are expected to be sent to tenants next summer. The property will continue to be owned by the Tarrytown Municipal Housing Authority (TMHA).

“We are committed to providing our residents with high-quality affordable housing at both Franklin Towers and Franklin Courts. By working with the development team, we will be able to upgrade all of the housing at Franklin for the benefit of our residents without raising their rents as a result,” stated Sharon Bryan-Morgan, Chairperson of the TMHA.

WBP has built more than 3,600 apartments in Westchester and Putnam counties over the last 30 years, including 62 Main in Tarrytown, the former YMCA building, where 109 affordable apartments for seniors and families have been constructed. Eight percent of those units have been leased.