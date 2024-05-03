Longtime Local Collaborators To Release ‘Debut’ Album At Music Hall “Listening Party”

May 3, 2024

By W.B. King–

Sometime in 1993, Norm Dodge received a call from a buddy recording an album in Sleepy Hollow asking the multi-instrumentalist singer to stop by the studio and lend a hand. Unbeknownst to Dodge, another multi-instrumentalist singer, Jason Brower, was also invited to the session. This serendipitous meeting gave rise to inspiration.

“This was my first-time creating music with Jason. I had heard his music slightly before that happening,” Dodge recalled. Brower added of the experience, “I liked his playing and sound a lot and thought, ‘I need to do more with this guy.’”

The musicians exchanged numbers and in time, Dodge was playing on Brower’s albums and vice versa. Soon they developed a songwriting partnership, a process that began in 1995, but wasn’t officially formalized until the old friends recorded their debut album, Brower Dodge—A Permanent Dawn (2024).

“We’ve both done our own albums of material where the other one comes in, plays on it and adds their parts, but this one has the first and only true collaborations so far,” Brower said, noting that they have a progressive rock project called Mourning Knight, which is a vehicle for Brower’s tunes. Dodge, in turn, has original albums under his full name.

“With Brower Dodge, there are songs that we wrote individually, but there are also a few that we wrote together. It’s also the first time we have sung together, which is really cool,” said Brower (who also plays drums, piano, organs, mellotron, synthesizers and percussion on the album). “I generally write in a certain style and, for me, it’s a home for my songs that don’t fit into the ‘Mourning Knight’ style and sound.”

Achieving Shared Musical Goals

Allman Brothers fans may know Dodge’s work in Soulshine, in which he sings and plays guitar, paying homage to the famed southern rockers. Performing more than 200 gigs a year, Dodge also hits the stage with two longstanding, well-received outfits, Powerfinger and Bob and Norm. This latest album effort, however, is a career standout for the seasoned musician.

“Jason is probably the most gifted musician and songwriter that I have gotten to work with. My admiration for him goes beyond words,” Dodge said. “From the get-go, our musical interactions have been effortless, seldom any in-depth discussion is necessary to achieve a musical goal.”

Noting they “share a lot of the same musical DNA,” Dodge said the duo has an affinity for progressive rock bands, such as Genesis, Yes and Pink Floyd, which, along with Jimi Hendrix, served as inspiration on the album’s 10 tracks. Songs titles include: And Quietly She Crept, Throwback and Stuck in a Groove. To get a sense of their proclivities, listeners should keep the latter title in mind as the song ends.

“Apart from musical attributes, Jason is probably the funniest person I have ever met,” Dodge added. “While we take the music incredibly seriously, there is a levity that balances it out and I think this a crucial element plays a slightly larger role on A Permanent Dawn.”

On the album, Dodge wore multiple hats playing guitar, bass, lead and backing vocals as well as serving as the engineer. Bower, an award-winning artist, crafted the album’s cover art and shares producing credit with Dodge. On backing vocals, the duo’s better halves, Nancy Scorcia and Roo Brower, respectfully, appear on several songs. Chris Burke, keyboardist in Soulshine, plays accordion on Continental Divide. Along with her singing contributions, Roo oversaw the design and layout of the album’s cover, Brower proudly noted.

Lasting Impressions of The Music Hall

When A Permanent Dawn debuts during the listening party at The Tarrytown Music Hall on May 13, Dodge will walk through a familiar haunt. “My first memory of the venue is seeing the movie Barry Lyndon back in the 1970s when it was only showing movies, no live performances,” said Dodge, who grew up in Tarrytown, but now lives in Ossining. “I also have fond memories of seeing the movies Saturday Night Fever and Slapshot there with my dad.”

Dodge’s family were among benefactors who help revitalize the Music Hall in 1980, when it was purchased by The Friends of the Mozartina Musical Arts Conservatory and began hosting music events again. As a thank you for their support, the family was treated to a tour of the entire theater, including backstage, which made a lasting impression on young Dodge, who later took his first music lesson at the Conservatory.

“I have gotten to play on the stage, which is something I would never have imagined as a kid back in the 1970s. The first of these performances is when my blues band got to open for Johnny Winter in the 1990s,” Dodge shared. “Since then, I have appeared there with different bands, including a yearly Thanksgiving eve residency with Soulshine: An Allman Brothers Experience.

The Perfect Venue: No Second Choice

Patrons of the Music Hall may recognize Brower who, along with his wife, Roo, have been working there in various capacities for some 30 years — from ushering to bartending to helping renovate the nearly 140-year-old venue.

Born and raised in Ossining, Brower now calls Mt. Kisco home. The music bug bit him in 1976 when he discovered the theatrical, hard-rocking band, Kiss. Two years later, his parents brought him a drum kit and his musical journey began with formal lessons. Over the years, he has played in notable venues, such as CBGB, The Apollo Theater and B.B. King’s. His musical stylings, he shared, range from “adventurous prog rock epics” to classical pieces for chamber groups to rock-n-roll, and everything in-between.

“Roo and Norm grew up in Tarrytown and I grew up in Ossining, so none of us are strangers to the Tarrytown Music Hall,” Brower offered. “Given our history and relationship with the Hall, it was the perfect place to hold the event.”

The listening party, which starts at 7:30 on Monday May 13, will kick off with light refreshments followed by a 15-minute live set of select music from the album, featuring Dodge on guitar and Brower on piano. Attendees will then be treated to hearing the entire album played over the Music Hall’s impressive sound system.

“The Tarrytown Music Hall is like a second home and seemed like the perfect venue to hold the album release party. There was no second choice,” Dodge said. “We are looking forward to talking to people about the album, as we mingle with the guests.”

While a free event, those interested in attending are encouraged to reach out to Brower and Dodge who will be collecting names for the guest list via this Facebook link.

