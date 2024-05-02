Transfiguration Catholic School in Tarrytown to Close

May 2, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

A Catholic school that has served the Tarrytown community for 75 years will be closing next month.

The Office of the Superintendent of Schools of the Archdiocese of New York announced Wednesday Transfiguration School was one of two schools that would cease operations at the end of the 2023-24 academic year. The other school is in the Bronx.

“We understand this is indeed a sad day for our Catholic schools’ community,” said Sister Mary Grace, Superintendent of Schools for the Archdiocese. “However, as we process this news, we must resolve that the great tradition of Catholic education in New York will continue, and we will assist all families to find a seat at another excellent school in the Archdiocese.”

An email sent to Transfiguration School Principal Carmine Torchetti was answered May 2 by Joseph Zwilling, Director of Communications for the Archdiocese, who stated students and families were notified of Transfiguration’s demise Wednesday afternoon.

With only 83 students reenrolled at Transfiguration next year and shifting demographics, Zwilling stated that combination “sometimes make it impossible for a particular school to continue.”

Zwilling noted enrollment counselors will be provided to help students and families transition.

In addition, the Archdiocese will be working with the teachers union to help the approximately 20 faculty members at Transfiguration find employment in other Catholic schools.

Transfiguration School was founded by the Carmelite Friars and opened its doors in 1949. Serving children in grades PreK through eighth grade, it had a reputation of providing educational excellence and many of its graduates furthered their education at prominent Catholic high schools.

With the closing of Transfiguration and St. Simon Stock School in the Bronx, the Archdiocese of New York, which oversees more than 50,000 students, will be down to 154 schools in nine counties and boroughs throughout New York State.