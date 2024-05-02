School NewsTarrytown News Transfiguration Catholic School in Tarrytown to Close Published 1 hour ago1h ago • Bookmarks: 3 May 2, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo— A Catholic school that has served the Tarrytown community for 75 years will be closing next month. The Office of the Superintendent of Schools of the Archdiocese of New York announced Wednesday Transfiguration School was one of two schools that would cease operations at the end of the 2023-24 academic year. The other school is in the Bronx.Support our Sponsors “We understand this is indeed a sad day for our Catholic schools’ community,” said Sister Mary Grace, Superintendent of Schools for the Archdiocese. “However, as we process this news, we must resolve that the great tradition of Catholic education in New York will continue, and we will assist all families to find a seat at another excellent school in the Archdiocese.” An email sent to Transfiguration School Principal Carmine Torchetti was answered May 2 by Joseph Zwilling, Director of Communications for the Archdiocese, who stated students and families were notified of Transfiguration’s demise Wednesday afternoon. With only 83 students reenrolled at Transfiguration next year and shifting demographics, Zwilling stated that combination “sometimes make it impossible for a particular school to continue.” Zwilling noted enrollment counselors will be provided to help students and families transition. In addition, the Archdiocese will be working with the teachers union to help the approximately 20 faculty members at Transfiguration find employment in other Catholic schools. Transfiguration School was founded by the Carmelite Friars and opened its doors in 1949. Serving children in grades PreK through eighth grade, it had a reputation of providing educational excellence and many of its graduates furthered their education at prominent Catholic high schools. With the closing of Transfiguration and St. Simon Stock School in the Bronx, the Archdiocese of New York, which oversees more than 50,000 students, will be down to 154 schools in nine counties and boroughs throughout New York State. Read or leave a comment on this story...Support our Sponsors School NewsTarrytown News Transfiguration Catholic School in Tarrytown to Close May 2, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- A Catholic school that has served the Tarrytown community for 75 years will be closing next month.... Read More Dobbs Ferry NewsTop News Dobbs Ferry Officials Condemn Racist Incidents May 1, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- Village officials strongly condemned two alleged racist incidents that took place in Dobbs Ferry during the past... Read More Community NewsTarrytown News Modernization of Franklin Courts to Take Three Years April 30, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- Redevelopment of the affordable rental complex Franklin Courts in Tarrytown is projected to take at least three... Read More Arts & EntertainmentLifestyles Mayday, Mayday, Mayday April 29, 2024 MAYDAY, MAYDAY, MAYDAY: Help x 3 with scenes from Bosch By Krista Madsen– In The Handmaid’s Tale—which I’ve finally just read and then... Read More Community NewsSleepy Hollow News Thanks to Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley, Another Wish Comes True April 29, 2024 By Barrett Seaman-- When the Make-A-Wish Foundation grants a wish to a critically ill child, they pull out all the... Read More Government & PoliticsTarrytown News Residents Unleash Opposition to Dog Park in Tarrytown April 29, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- The possibility of a dog park being built in Neperan Park in Tarrytown is not sitting well... Read More Arts & EntertainmentSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News A Coalescing of Crawls Boosts Local Bars–and a Bookstore April 28, 2024 By Barrett Seaman-- Saturday, April 27 was in many ways a perfect storm of rivertowns activity—particularly in Tarrytown and Sleepy... Read More Arts & EntertainmentTarrytown News “Dance More” Joan Osborne Urges Her Audiences April 27, 2024 By W.B. King-- Crisscrossing the nation over the last 30-plus years performing her unique brand of soulful-Americana-bluesy-pop, Joan Osbourne came... Read More Government & PoliticsIrvington News Biden Comes to Irvington: Timeline of a Presidential Visit April 26, 2024 By Barrett Seaman— Over the course of a few hours on Thursday, April 25, the President of the United States... Read More ArdsleyDobbs Ferry NewsHastings-on-HudsonIrvington NewsSchool News Rivertown High Schools Rank High in Latest U.S. News Assessment April 25, 2024 U.S. News & World Report has come out with its 2024 rankings of public high schools, and four rivertown schools... Read More 3 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint