Community News THANK YOU! Published 1 day ago1d ago • Bookmarks: 3 March 29, 2023 A year has passed since The Hudson Independent began operation as a not-for-profit enterprise published by The Hudson Valley News Foundation. As a result, the “Indy” relies on contributions from you, our readers, for the first time since its establishment in 2006. Thank you for making the initial year of this vital transition a success! Especially important – and gratifying – was your response to a matching grant from a kind and generous individual who insisted on anonymity. You enabled us to achieve the match, which together with your earlier donations, allowed the Indy to surmount various first-year anxieties and challenges.Sponsor Like an increasing number of news organizations around the country, mainly small local ones but also larger entities, The Hudson Valley News Foundation became an IRS-certified 501c3 not-for-profit eligible to receive tax-deductible contributions as a result of intensifying financial pressures that have led to the collapse of thousands of newspapers. In our case as well as many others, the economic impact of Covid on advertising exacerbated the threat, so we opted for an economic model combining ad revenues and donations, which in fact proved to be essential over the past year, and will remain so. We determined, too, that The Hudson Independent should focus exclusively on daily delivery of news through its digital platform, rather than returning to its pre-Covid roots as a monthly print publication. Certainly the digital mode is much more cost-effective, but more importantly, it reflects the dominant expectations of readers today. We hope you will continue to support the commitment to high-quality journalism the Indy has sustained through the existential challenges of recent years. Without you, the success story of our first year could not have been written. With deep gratitude, Walter Montgomery Robert Kimmel Dean Gallea Barrett Seaman Michael B. Richards Paula Romanow Etzel Read or leave a comment on this story...Sponsor Health News As Phelps Marks the Third Anniversary of COVID, Survivors Recall the Worst and the Best of Times March 29, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— Dr. Barry Geller remembers all too well the first patient, a woman, who came into the Emergency... Read More Community News THANK YOU! March 29, 2023 A year has passed since The Hudson Independent began operation as a not-for-profit enterprise published by The Hudson Valley News... Read More Environmental NewsWestchester News Sustainable Westchester’s Energy Rebate Program Not the Only Game in Town March 28, 2023 By Alexander Roberts-- Last week, Sustainable Westchester, a non-profit energy company, announced its partnership with a for-profit company to provide... Read More Environmental News A New Free App Aims to Curb Energy Use–And Pay Cash to Consumers Who Use It March 26, 2023 By Alexander Roberts– In 2020, Sustainable Westchester, the local renewable energy supplier, began offering consumers cash inducements to reduce their... Read More Rivertowns Sports Local Varsity Softball Teams Ready to Take Field March 26, 2023 By Tom Pedulla--- The Hudson Independent previews the local varsity softball teams. (The Masters School in Dobbs Ferry will not... Read More Health NewsIrvington News Irvington Native Moves from Med School to Weill Cornell March 23, 2023 By Barrett Seaman-- For aspiring physicians, mid-March of their last year in medical school is right up there on the... Read More Community NewsGovernor Mario Cuomo BridgeTarrytown News Pedestrian Bridge to be Built over Thruway in Tarrytown March 22, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- The New York Thruway Authority will be kicking off a $13.9 million project along Route 9 in... Read More Dobbs Ferry NewsGovernment & PoliticsTop News Dobbs Ferry Voters Reject Cannabis Dispensaries March 22, 2023 by Rick Pezzullo--- Voters in the Village of Dobbs Ferry overwhelmingly rejected allowing adult-use retail cannabis dispensaries in a special... Read More Government & PoliticsSleepy Hollow NewsTop News Sleepy Hollow’s Wray Bested After 14 Years in Office March 21, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— In the midst of Sleepy Hollow’s physical transformation, much of which he oversaw, Mayor Ken Wray lost... Read More Irvington NewsSchool News Irvington High School Announces Valedictorian and Salutatorian March 21, 2023 Irvington High School has announced seniors Ryan Liu and Olivia Yin as valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively. “Ryan and Olivia have... Read More 3 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint