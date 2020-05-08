Tarrytown Re-Issues Ban on Leaf Blowers During COVID-19 Pandemic

WHEREAS, in the best interests of the public health, safety and welfare, that the Board of Trustees of the Village of Tarrytown hereby find that the use of leaf blowers is problematic and could potentially lead to the disturbance and dispersion of dirt and other particles that may carry the COVID-19 Coronavirus, which in turn could lead to the spread of the virus to those who are not ill at the present time.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Trustees authorizes and directs that there shall be a ban on the use of leaf blowers in the Village of Tarrytown, in the best interests of the public health, safety and welfare, until such time that the State and Federal social distancing orders are discontinued or amended to obviate the need for this ban, and authorizes the Village Administrator to renew this temporary ban at such times and intervals as required by

New York State Law, until such date and time that the COVID-19 pandemic-related social distancing orders are discontinued, or such time that a level of government or court of competent jurisdiction overturns this action.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES

VILLAGE OF TARRYTOWN

4/7/2020