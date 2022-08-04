Advertisement
  • Abbott House
  • Schindler Cleaning Companies
Environmental News

Summer TIPS for Reducing Waste

• Bookmarks: 5

August 4, 2022

By Annie Kravet–

Food Storage on the go: Stop packing school/camp/picnic lunches in plastic baggies and switch to reusable options! Reuse glass jars with lids to store snacks, or use Tupperware, etc. Other ideas: carrot sticks and other non-messy snacks can be wrapped in a cloth napkin. 

Food storage at home: Save money and stop buying single use items like tin foil and plastic wrap, and switch to reusable items like glass jars or Tupperware. Cover food in the fridge by placing a plate on top of a bowl, and save and wash your old pasta sauce jars for food storage. 

Advertisement
Advertise in The Hudson Independent - Westchester Rivertown's community news

Say goodbye to paper towels: Use your kitchen towels instead, and/or cut up old tee shirts, and have a stack of small rags ready to go in a basket on the counter. These can easily be rinsed out, hung to dry, or tossed in with the laundry and reused. 

Make iced tea using loose leaf tea instead of buying from the store or using a tea bag, which are often are made with plastic. To make a cold-brew iced tea, combine tea and cool water in a pitcher (ratio of about 1.5 ounces of tea to 16 cups of water, but you can play around with the amount to get a flavor you like best). Cover the pitcher and let it sit in the fridge overnight (or for around 8 hours). Strain out the tea leaves using a tea strainer or a cheese cloth, and pour over ice to enjoy a refreshing cup of tea! 

Make your own popsicles with reusable molds or wooden sticks! You can freeze home squeezed juice, lemonade, or even smoothies into delicious frozen treats. Making your own at home cuts down on wasteful packaging. 

Shop at your Farmers Market to support local farmers! Did you know Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow’s TaSH market has gone “zero waste”? That means all prepared food vendors have compostable packaging (or are actively transitioning). Make sure you throw food, untreated paper, and compostable cups from market vendors into the compost bins at the market. Some of the compostable cups look a lot like plastic, but are marked compostable, and can’t be recycled. Make sure these go into the compost containers at the market.

Collect food scraps at home: Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow residents can bring their household scraps – even meat and dairy – down to the green toters at Losee Park. Food-scrap collection starter kits are available for sale at the Warner Library, Tarrytown Village Hall, Tarrytown Senior Center, Tarrytown Rec Center and the Sleepy Hollow Village Hall.

The author is the Zero Waste Volunteer for TEAC, the Tarrytown Environmental Advisory Council

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Help Keep Journalism Independent
Your contribution will help us continue to provide news that is pertinent to residents, businesses and students in the rivertowns of the lower Hudson Valley. Click here to donate...



Advertisement
Andrea Martone - real estate in Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown and the Rivertowns
Court Rescinds Open Voting Option for August 23rd Primary

Court Rescinds Open Voting Option for August 23rd Primary

August 4, 2022
HOT OFF THE PRESSES! NEW Change of Party Enrollment Info for August Primary Primary Election: August 23 Early Voting: August...
Read More
Its Dam Condemned, Woodlands Lake Will Soon Disappear

Its Dam Condemned, Woodlands Lake Will Soon Disappear

August 4, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— There was a time, during the warmer seasons, when one could sit out on the veranda of...
Read More
Summer TIPS for Reducing Waste

Summer TIPS for Reducing Waste

August 4, 2022
By Annie Kravet-- Food Storage on the go: Stop packing school/camp/picnic lunches in plastic baggies and switch to reusable options!...
Read More
League Debates Tease Out Differences in CD-17 Candidates

League Debates Tease Out Differences in CD-17 Candidates

August 3, 2022
  This story has been updated By Barrett Seaman— Both the political and the physical landscape have changed in New...
Read More
Democratic Congressional Candidates Make Cases in LOWV Forum

Democratic Congressional Candidates Make Cases in LOWV Forum

August 2, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- The four 16th Congressional District candidates jockeying for the Democratic line in an August 23 primary hoped...
Read More
An Innovative Continuum of Services for Westchester Residents with Developmental Disabilities

An Innovative Continuum of Services for Westchester Residents with Developmental Disabilities

August 1, 2022
Whether helping a family to secure an early intervention evaluation for a young child, preparing young adults to enter the...
Read More
Campers Entertained By Funny Visitor

Campers Entertained By Funny Visitor

July 29, 2022
Kids at the Pierson Park Day Camp got a special treat Friday when Macaroni the Clown took center stage at...
Read More
Tarrytown Exploring Locations for Cannabis Dispensaries

Tarrytown Exploring Locations for Cannabis Dispensaries

July 29, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Village of Tarrytown is looking at establishing an area for cannabis dispensaries to possibly do business....
Read More
Repaving Broadway—In the Still of the Night

Repaving Broadway—In the Still of the Night

July 28, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— It’s one of the busiest stretches of road in the Hudson Valley—nearly two miles of pavement that...
Read More
RiverArts To Present Ballet Hispánico at Tarrytown Music Hall on October 1st

RiverArts To Present Ballet Hispánico at Tarrytown Music Hall on October 1st

July 28, 2022
The Tarrytown Music Hall will share its space with RiverArts on Saturday, October 1, 2022 to present a special evening...
Read More
5 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
40 views
bookmark icon